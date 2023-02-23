Paramore proves ‘This Is Why’ their album was worth the yearslong wait
Paramore released their long-awaited sixth album, “This Is Why,” on Feb. 10, openly expressing raw subjects such as internal conflict, fury, fear and agoraphobia.
“This Is Why” directly addresses the harsh realities of the world and the people in it through deep-seated lyrics and venom-laced instrumentation. Paramore’s newest release seems to answer many unanswered questions from their previous albums.
The album’s opening track, “This Is Why” poppily kickstarts the rush of frustration and fear that started with the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to today’s catastrophes.
Fittingly, it is followed by “The News,” which describes the overwhelming fear and heartbreak that comes with everyday headlines. In turn, it addresses the lack of action taken toward things like anti-abortion bills and anti- LGBTQ hate crimes — issues Paramore actively calls out on social media.
The eerie rock-tones and direct lyrics assert exactly what Paramore believes and feels about what is happening in the world, specifically patriarchal systems.
“Big Man, Little Dignity,” calls out men at the personal level, especially those in power who work against women and gender minorities. The mix of intentionally jagged vocals over an active melody contrasts to communicate the havoc many men have left in their wake without being subjected to accountability.
While the politics and societal call-outs carry much of the weight of “This Is Why,” Paramore is not shy to touch on lessons they’ve learned and experiences they’ve had in the five and a half years since their last album.
Specifically, track seven directly calls back to Hayley Williams’ “Petals for Armor” album, in which flowers are a significant symbol in her growth as a woman. In the distorted and layered “Figure 8,” Williams ferociously sings of flowers dying and veins being drained dry, echoing the vampiric, manipulative symbols of “Creepin’” featured in “Petals for Armor.”
In “Creepin’,” Williams describes what can be explained as a relapse of toxic thoughts and people in her life. While she learned to let go of those thoughts, they were still tethered to her, therefore beginning the cycle of relearning and distortion of self-security.
Reminiscent of a letter to a lover, Williams’ laments and admits she’s repeatedly lied to her partner about her feelings in “Liar,” the only love song on the album. Now looking back, she melodically builds up confidence through a change in tempo to implore that love is best when it is honest.
