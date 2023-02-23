Paramore proves ‘This Is Why’ their album was worth the yearslong wait

Paramore released their long-awaited sixth album, “This Is Why,” on Feb. 10, openly expressing raw subjects such as internal conflict, fury, fear and agoraphobia.

“This Is Why” directly addresses the harsh realities of the world and the people in it through deep-seated lyrics and venom-laced instrumentation. Paramore’s newest release seems to answer many unanswered questions from their previous albums.

The album’s opening track, “This Is Why” poppily kickstarts the rush of frustration and fear that started with the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to today’s catastrophes.

Fittingly, it is followed by “The News,” which describes the overwhelming fear and heartbreak that comes with everyday headlines. In turn, it addresses the lack of action taken toward things like anti-abortion bills and anti- LGBTQ hate crimes — issues Paramore actively calls out on social media.

The eerie rock-tones and direct lyrics assert exactly what Paramore believes and feels about what is happening in the world, specifically patriarchal systems.

“Big Man, Little Dignity,” calls out men at the personal level, especially those in power who work against women and gender minorities. The mix of intentionally jagged vocals over an active melody contrasts to communicate the havoc many men have left in their wake without being subjected to accountability.

While the politics and societal call-outs carry much of the weight of “This Is Why,” Paramore is not shy to touch on lessons they’ve learned and experiences they’ve had in the five and a half years since their last album.

Specifically, track seven directly calls back to Hayley Williams’ “Petals for Armor” album, in which flowers are a significant symbol in her growth as a woman. In the distorted and layered “Figure 8,” Williams ferociously sings of flowers dying and veins being drained dry, echoing the vampiric, manipulative symbols of “Creepin’” featured in “Petals for Armor.”

In “Creepin’,” Williams describes what can be explained as a relapse of toxic thoughts and people in her life. While she learned to let go of those thoughts, they were still tethered to her, therefore beginning the cycle of relearning and distortion of self-security.

Reminiscent of a letter to a lover, Williams’ laments and admits she’s repeatedly lied to her partner about her feelings in “Liar,” the only love song on the album. Now looking back, she melodically builds up confidence through a change in tempo to implore that love is best when it is honest.

Perhaps the only qualm is the uninspired fourth track, “C’est Comme Ca.” With its high-paced rhythm and flippantly repetitive chorus, Paramore’s message that sometimes “it is what it is,” is difficult to take seriously. It is certainly not as hard-hitting as the rest of the songs in the soundtrack. In fact, it sticks out as tonally inconsistent compared to the entirety of the album. If listened to in order, “This Is Why” fluidly delivers message after message about heartbreak and regrets, to even the societal scale. However, “C’est Comme Ca” seems to lyrically give up in its defiance of the status quo. Not to mention, it introduces jagged, sharp edges to the otherwise smooth musical form of the listening experience.

Outside of its fourth track, “This Is Why” successfully delivers an album that is relevant and necessary to the contemporary age. It calls for action and awareness to several political and social subjects that have been tearing through the world for the past few years.

It also implores a certain awareness about people at an individual level. Displaying maturity and growth so boldly is not only something that influences younger people, but also influences adults in the same stage of their lives as Paramore.

“This Is Why” adventures through a series of heart-aching vocals and instrumentation with a certain maturity and certainty that their past albums lacked, making the five long years worth the wait. In order for their music to grow, Paramore had to first grow as people.

Erika’s rating: 4.5/5

Ilustration by Erika Sevilla