Paris Fashion Week stuns, leaves viewers ready for more

Paris Fashion Week stuns, leaves viewers ready for more
October 07
20:31 2018
Paris Fashion Week just closed out another successful fashion season that featured a diverse cast of models and many nods to the classic, retro elements of fashion.

If the flight to Paris just wasn’t in your budget either don’t worry — below I break down some of my favorite collections from this year’s PFW:

42677843_10155895340253785_1613034779727364096_o
The Maison Margiela collection at Paris Fashion Week 2018

5. Maison Margiela

Now I must admit the Maison Margiela show was by no means one of my favorites this year in terms of fashion, but as far as model diversity and creativity, I really did enjoy it. The collection was admittedly underwhelming, but the genderless approach to the collection was refreshing. Many of the looks themselves felt as if they were unfinished and in need of final alterations, but perhaps that’s exactly what Margiela was going for. Overcoats, loose dresses and skirts and chunky boots were a staple of the collection, with darker pieces featured prominently along with some occasional metallic, gold and silver accessories.

balenciaga
The Balenciaga collection at Paris Fashion Week 2018

4. Balenciaga

This year’s Balenciaga show was fantastic — if not for the collection itself then for the dizzying, futuristic runway that feels like it was taken right from a late ’90s, early-2000s sci-fi movie. With asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder dresses, overcoats, denim and plenty of leather, the collection perfectly blended timeless pieces while still looking ahead to the future. The entire collection felt like an ode to ’90s street style, while still remaining high fashion.

43025714_10156918485014235_3598000464429318144_o
The Chanel collection at Paris Fashion Week 2018

3. Chanel

Chanel’s ready-to-wear collection featured seaside inspired pieces and was a pleasure to watch. Barefoot models glided down the runway and turned those Chanel-famous beachy classic pieces into something updated for the new year. Colorful coats and suits, chunky, ornate jewelry and pastel tones were on display, as well as a subtle but obvious emphasis on bags. The timeless Chanel elegance was there in most of the featured looks, with pieces that just feel like European opulence.

41948608_1048593398651909_522214396231942144_o
An example of an Off-White collection at Paris Fashion Week 2018

2. Off-White

The Off-White show was a nod to the sporty-chic elements of fashion — but not in a forceful way often seen in major fashion retailers. Virgil Abloh effortlessly blends long skirts, overcoats and body suits with Nikes, heels and gowns. At first color was kept to a minimum of black, white and grey, but we then later see the switch to pieces featuring more neon yellow. Known for styling the likes of athletes such as Serena Williams, various looks in this collection seem appropriate to wear as either an athlete or a spectator for, let’s say, the next French Open?

jaq
The Jacquemus collection at Paris Fashion Week 2018

1. Simon Porte Jacquemus

Simon Porte Jacquemus’ show “La Riveria” was an absolute treat to watch and by far my favorite show this season. Model diversity was a big attraction to this collection, as models of color were prominently featured throughout the entire show — something always refreshing to see. The collection featured a perfect balance of oversized bags, long, flowing dresses and strappy heels with ornate yet subtle embellishments. Color was light and airy with mostly beige, black, white and a pop of brighter colors here and there. Whether witnessing the show live or watching from afar, the viewer will immediately feel like they were transported to an elegant day party in the South of France, where Jacquemus himself is from. This collection serves as a nod to what fashion does best, and I look forward to seeing what else the young designer will do in later seasons.

Featured Image: Courtesy Facebook

Alex Hall

Alex Hall

