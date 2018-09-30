Part-time UNT student and full-time CEO leads multimedia company

Most people get their news from watching television, listening to the radio and social media. That is not the case for 19-year-old Marcus Carr, who gets his news from his own multimedia company, The Drive.

Carr began his company in August of 2016 as a local radio talk show. A year later, it developed into a multimedia company with a national reach. His passion for sports and radio is what started it all. As a high schooler, Carr knew he wanted to continue pursuing his interests as a full-time career.

“Media is always what I’ve been interested in doing,” Carr said.

The Drive is not only a multimedia company, but it is also a learning opportunity for students interested in pursuing a career in journalism and media.

“I wanted to give students an opportunity to pursue their dreams and try media,” Carr said. “It is ultimately me chasing my dream while they chase theirs.”

About 40 high school and college students make up the staff of The Drive. Contributing staff members from Denton, Austin, Houston and Washington D.C. add to The Drive’s content.

Carr said although he is the leader, there is no pay in it for him.

“When you genuinely love doing something, pay should not matter,” Carr said.

Paid positions are also not guaranteed for staff members. Pay only makes an appearance when The Drive takes on special projects. Having no pay doesn’t discourage staff members because the experience of partaking in a multimedia company makes up for it.

“Even if I’m not getting paid, I’m still talking news,” sports writer and co-host Jameson White said. “I’ve made several connections since working for [The Drive.]”

For Carr, The Drive is the form of media he has always envisioned of seeing and creating.

“I wanted to create [a] happy medium between the media,” Carr said. “[I] want The Drive to be the place where people get a break from reality and get entertained in whatever they are into.”

This past April, The Drive attended The Final Four college basketball tournament in San Antonio where they broadcasted a show for four days. They got the chance to meet NBA players and work alongside Adidas representatives. Celebrating with fans after their teams won is an experience they will never forget. Events like these are what Carr strives to continue offering to his staff.

Being a student and owner of a multimedia company comes with its ups and downs, but that does not discourage Carr, who believes hard work and dedication pays off.

“There is never an easy day,” Carr said. “Everyone that works for me is driven to succeed and overcome the obstacles that come our way.”

Staff members also encounter difficulties being both students and employees of The Drive. Carr allows all staff members to plan their own schedules, being flexible and considerate of their time.

“It’s not easy meeting deadlines for both work and school,” sports content manager Andrew Martin said. “[I] experience a lot of losses, but [I] celebrate the small wins.”

The name “The Drive” originated from its days as a radio talk show when its audience would stay tuned as they drove home. Carr also associates the name of his company with the drive that his employees have to be creative and successful.

“I give them a blank canvas and they paint their own picture,” Carr said.

The Drive isn’t always all about work. Staff members don’t miss out on an opportunity to crack a joke.

“I like to say I am the assistant to the CEO,” White said. “We are all about having fun too.”

As a multimedia company, The Drive involves everything related to media in an attempt to not restrict the staff from their interests and creativity. Radio, film, sports, music and pop culture are just some of the things The Drive has to offer. From news writers to graphic designers, The Drive encompasses a well-rounded establishment with room for opportunity.

“At the end of the day, [working for The Drive] is what I look forward to,” White said. “It is what I really want to do.”

The Drive studio is located in Arlington, Texas overlooking Six Flags Over Texas amusement park and the Texas Rangers stadium. Such views are a reminder to Carr of how hard work pays off and how far he has come with his company.

To many of his staff members, Carr is an embodiment of what it is like to be a good leader. His consistent empowerment and daily doses of motivation help his employees stay driven and hopeful.

Although Carr created The Drive on his own, he said he sees it as a collaborative effort between all staff members.

“Without them, it is impossible to do anything on my own,” Carr said.

The future of The Drive seems to only get brighter and brighter. Their perseverance and hard work have landed them offers to broadcast their show in the 2021 Women’s Final Four and 2025 Men’s Final Four college basketball tournaments in San Antonio.

“We are ready to make history,” Carr said.

Every day working for The Drive is a remembrance to Carr and his staff the importance of their dreams and aspirations.

“This isn’t only my dream, this is our dream,” Carr said. “Ninety-seven percent of people give up on their dreams and work for the three percent that did.”

Featured Image: Marcus Carr, 19, started his radio show The Drive in August 2016. Carr created his name based off of the time he was on the air when people were listening while driving home. Cameron Roe