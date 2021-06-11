Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences brings accepting atmosphere to Denton

A new “smelly good” bookstore hopes to become an inclusive part of Denton’s community. Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences is a new independent bookstore owned by Diane and Joe Mayes located at 221 W Hickory St. After its start in Leander, TX, Diane and Joe decided to move to Denton to open Patchouli Joe’s new home on the Denton Square. “We say that we believe in including everybody and that means everybody,” co-owner and former teacher Diane Mayes said. ”Even if we disagree with their politics or their points of view, we want everybody to be able to find something.” After a date at Twilight Tunes in 2017, Joe knew he wanted to move to Denton. “I instantly fell in love with Denton when I saw it,” co-owner Joe Mayes said. “To be able to contribute to that sense of community and be part of that community — that’s my greatest inspiration.” Diane and Joe first met in 1977 on a military base in West Germany. After crossing paths on Facebook nearly 40 years later, they rekindled their relationship, then settled outside of the Austin area. A year after getting married, Patchouli Joe’s Books and Indulgences was born in Leander. The idea behind Patchouli Joe’s stems from the couple’s dreams. Diane desired to retire from teaching and sit in a store that smelled good while Joe dreamed of selling books after falling in love with a bookstore in Asheville, N.C. Due to the pandemic, Joe and Diane’s dream of moving to Denton became a reality as Joe was faced with the opportunity to work full-time remotely. “We feel like we fit in [Denton’s] community,” Diane said. Diane and Joe aim for Patchouli Joe’s to blend in with the community, not stand out. They also want to be respectful of other Denton businesses. To do this, they plan to not sell used books as Recycled Books, Records & CDs has done so since 1983. “Independent bookstore owners are super supportive of each other,” Joe said. “We don’t consider ourselves competition — we’re a collaboration.” Because they are in love with Denton, Diane and Joe want Patchouli Joe’s to uphold the values found throughout the community. Charlie Forester, Patchouli Joe’s general manager and Diane’s son, said the shop is special because it creates a place for people in the community to feel welcome and accepted. “We are a very accepting place of anybody and everybody,” Forester said. As an independent bookstore, Patchouli Joe’s can connect with customers on a more personal level than large retailers, said Lilly Glasschroeder, Patchouli Joe’s team member and English major. “Instead of just ordering books online, it’s different to come in and feel the books yourself and be able to be a part of a community of people,” Glasschroeder said. Patchouli Joe’s held its soft opening May 29 to 31, and Diane and Joe considered it to be a successful start. Going forward, Diane and Joe hope for Patchouli Joe’s to become more involved in the Denton community with book clubs, storytellers and acoustic live music. The couple is also looking into local coffee shops to partner with. “We’re old hippies at heart,” Joe said. “I always say that if love isn’t the answer, then you don’t understand the question.”

Featured Image: Owners Diane & Joe Mayes pose with the table of newly released books in their store on June 1, 2021. Image by John Anderson