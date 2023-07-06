Patchouli Joes hosts Denton-based ‘Where’s Waldo?’ with local shops in July

The humble storefront of Patchouli Joe’s Book and Indulgences has only been open for four years, finding its roots in Austin and Denton, Texas. The story behind the brick-and-mortar, which blossomed into the bookstore that it is today, started 46 years ago when two American juniors met at Hahn Air Base in Germany.

“Diane and I actually had originally met in 1977, on an airbase in Germany, then we lost touch for almost 40 years.” Patchouli Joe’s Co-Owner and Denton resident Joe Mayes said. “And when we reconnected, I was in Florida, she was in Denton. And the first visit that I made out here we went to Twilight Tunes and LSA burgers — she knew what she was doing.”

The indie bookstore is one of 300 bookstores chosen out of hundreds of applicants to participate in an event called ‘Find Waldo Local,’ created by the publishers of the books, Candlewick Press. The event will run throughout July, offering an air-conditioned activity for parents and kids while supporting and visiting locally owned-shops in the Denton area. There are no fees to participate in finding Waldo, however, some of the businesses included in this event will have items for sale that scavenger participants can buy.

“Once they find the Waldo in that store, that store will either stamp or initial that they found the Waldo there, and once someone has found 10 Waldos, they’ll get a prize of a temporary Waldo tattoo and a $1 off coupon for any Waldo book.” Joe Mayes said. “If they get to 20, they are entered into a grand prize, which is a box set of eight ‘Where’s Waldo’ books, as well as other contributions that are being made by the participating businesses.”

A final tier, where participants must have found all 25 Waldos, is accessible once they have also found Waldo’s glasses hidden in Patchouli Joe’s. The glasses, according to Joe Mayes, are his favorite part, and will also give winners a $5 Patchouli Joe’s gift card to be used on anything in the store and collecting all of the rewards of the lower tiers.

“The stamp card can be picked up either here at Patchouli Joe’s or at any of the other participating businesses.” Patchouli Joe’s Co-Owner and university alum Diane Mayes said. “They all have copies of the stamp card, [participants] will put their name on them, and then that’s their passport for the month of July to go find Waldo and win prizes.”

Participant passports can be turned in and verified through Aug. 4, with a party to celebrate the event being the following day. The party celebrating “Find Waldo Local” will also have the grand prize drawing, where refreshments and other celebratory activities will be available. Patchouli Joe’s social media will release more details about the party happening on Aug. 5.

“Parents are always looking for things to do with the kids, and [this] seems to be a thing that if I was a kid, I would nerd out over because I would [have] loved this.” Joe Mayes said. “I see a ‘Where’s Waldo’ book, I have to pick it up and find Waldo.”

Apart from being an engaging activity for community members, the ‘Find Waldo Local’ event is meant to boost community activity and engagement with small and locally-owned businesses.

“I’m really excited about [Find Waldo Local], I was just thinking about how I love meeting people in the community, and everyone’s so excited to do things together here.” Stephanie Forester, university alum and social director, said. “It’s just so nice to be a local business here […] so I’m really excited about ‘Where’s Waldo’ because it’s really easy for other businesses to participate in, and yet it brings everyone together.”

For every $100 spent at a local business, around $45 of that revenue is returned to the community, compared to a $14 return when shopping at national chains in smaller towns, according to a study by The Institute for Local Reliance in 2018.

“[Shopping small] is what keeps a community alive. I grew up in Denton, and I can remember back when I was a kid and everything at the square closed about 5 o’clock. There was nothing to do.” Forester said. “Now we have this awesome community, and that’s all because we started supporting local and supporting our small businesses, and Denton is just a great city that wants to support their local businesses.”

Patchouli Joe’s will be reapplying for the opportunity to bring back ‘Find Waldo Local’ for next summer, and with the surplus of local businesses volunteering for the opportunity to hide Waldo, Patchouli Joe’s owners said that they are already planning ahead.

“Keeping the businesses alive, that local businesses are the personality of a town, and if you don’t have them, your town does not have a personality because every town is going to look the same if it’s all the big box stores.” Diane Mayes said. “Denton is such a unique and cool town, and part of that is because of these local businesses and because of the personality of those stores.”

Featured Image: A ‘Where’s Waldo’ cutout is displayed next to books at Patchouli Joe’s on July 3, 2023. Alex Parker