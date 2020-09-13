Pelosi should admit her wrongdoing

It is without a doubt, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been one of the biggest voices in the democratic party to speak out against President Donald Trump. From defiantly ripping his speech for the State of the Union address to calling out Trump for his constant refusal to wear a mask, undermining the seriousness of the pandemic. Salon-gate is the latest chapter in the crazy mess that is the current political climate. Pelosi was caught on camera wandering around a San Francisco hair salon without sporting a mask, something that went against a perpetual message she lectured in the age of the coronavirus.

Nearly without fail, Trump among other republicans, have jumped at the opportunity of an opponent’s first mistake. None of this is without warrant, as Pelosi did give them an excuse. As I said earlier, Pelosi has been of the biggest advocates for the general public to wear a mask in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. As cliché as it is, this comes off as another episode of a politician caught in a lie.

Though I’ve backed her actions in the past, Pelosi comes off as a hypocrite in this scenario. Pelosi claims that she was told by the hair salon owner that only one customer could enter the business at a time, so she felt comfortable enough to take off her mask to have her hair shampooed as she’s been going to the salon for years and felt she trusted its guidelines.

So why is Salon-gate such a big deal? Besides Pelosi’s hypocrisy, the scandal seems to be one of least damning at face value but it gets uglier if you scratch beneath the surface. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government’s suggestion for civilians to wear masks in public has had divisive views. Those who choose to wear face masks view the action as being sensitive to other people’s needs by doing their part in stopping the potential spread of coronavirus. On the opposite side of the spectrum, people see it as a conspiracy of the government to enforce mandatory guidelines or restrictions on the freedoms of people.

By Pelosi forgetting to don her mask at all times, she gave an excuse for people in the latter side of the spectrum to refuse wearing face masks. This enables anti-mask protestors to have a mindset of “If politicians like her don’t do it, then why should I have to?” That mentality on its own could potentially cost thousands of more lives as this pandemic continues to uptick. It was unintentional enabling but enabling, nonetheless.

Another wrong Pelosi committed was not taking responsibility for her role in the scandal. She claimed that she was set up by the hair salon owner Erica Kious and demanded an apology from her. Kious went on record to deny Pelosi’s allegations and said that this was not a political move. Her business has taken a hit since the beginning of the coronavirus and wasn’t allowed to fully operate until Sep. 1, months after the start of public restrictions. Kious felt it was right to release the video to Fox News due to Pelosi talking about restrictions on TV yet, she didn’t follow up on her practices in private. Kious’ has since been forced to shut down and relocate her salon after receiving a mass amount of death threats. She established a GoFundMe page with a goal of 300,000 which has been met.

Whether Pelosi’s allegations are substantial or a baseless conspiracy on her part, Pelosi should own up to her slip. She had a mask around her neck, but she is a public figure and she will be torn apart by the public and right-wing media for her actions. The best thing Pelosi can do for herself is to admit her wrongdoing and move on, not give in to her urge to combat Trump or any other elected official anyone who calls her out. You can’t fight fire with fire, Pelosi has to be the better woman and walk away from the immature pot-stirring of our president.

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon