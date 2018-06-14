Perfectbrowz Denton stays on trend

Ever since the explosion of beauty fads and beauty gurus on Instagram and YouTube, perfectly groomed brows have been all the craze.

There are a handful of ways to morph eyebrows from caterpillars to face-flattering arches, and eyebrow threading is one of them. Local small business Perfectbrowz Denton specializes in this technique.

Located inside New Image Salon at 326 E. McKinney St., Perfectbrowz Denton is owned and operated by Shradda “Srada” Aryal, a professional aesthetician from Nepal. Aryal has been an aesthetician for many years but had to renew her license when she migrated from Nepal to the United States 13 years ago. She was required to complete 750 hours of additional coursework, which included cleaning, sanitation, proper customer care and how to wax.

“I used to practice on my mom’s arms,” Aryal said. “That’s how I got really fast. Then by looking at the face, you can tell, ‘OK, she wants round brows or thin brows or thick brows.’ You can tell.”

Originating from Persia more than 5,000 years ago and continued through India and its surrounding areas, eyebrow threading requires a different set of skills than waxing. Using two hands, an eyebrow threader places two pieces of thread between an eyebrow hair and then pulls the hair from the root using the thread.

Because it pulls from the root, once eyebrows are threaded, Aryal said the style tends to last longer than other hair removal processes. This process involves no chemical use, so it is safe for those with sensitive or reactive skin.

Family matters

When Aryal was 18 years old, her parents sent her from Nepal to the United States. Aryal said that studying was her main motivation to go to the United States. It has been nearly five years since she has been back to her home country.

With a baby due in five weeks after this month, Aryal said in retrospect she thinks 18 is too young to venture to a new country like she did — especially from Nepal.

“When I think about it, when I have my kid, I don’t think I can send her away when she’s 18,” Aryal said. “It’s like, that’s too young [for her to be] by herself, and Nepal is almost a 25-, 26-hour flight to get there. It is very far.”

The baby on the way will be Aryal’s first child, a girl whom she and her husband have not picked out a name for yet. Though they haven’t settled on anything yet, Aryal said they both have a long list of possible names.

“We go [from] traditional [Nepali] to [American], so it’s kind of mixed, and it’s very hard [to decide],” Aryal said.

Aryal and her husband have been married for two and a half years and have been together for eight years after they met at a college party. Aryal threads her husband’s unibrow — something she said she’ll continue doing throughout the rest of her pregnancy.

“My plan is to work until the [baby is born] and then have somebody cover for me for four to six weeks, and then come back again,” Aryal said.

Working while pregnant

Aryal said that even though she wishes to continue to work for as long as she can until she gives birth, working while pregnant has been different.

“Sometimes you just get cranky and moody, but my customers are very loyal,” Aryal said. “I have been doing [their eyebrows] for five or six years, so they never complain.”

In the salon, there is a bedroom in the back so Aryal may rest, and because of the way Aryal schedules her hours, she does not see customers back-to-back.

It was when she was working for someone else in an internship for her degree that Aryal realized she wanted to run her own threading business. For three years, she has been on her own.

“You can make your own schedule,” Aryal said. “Tomorrow I have my doctor’s appointment, so I just posted on my Facebook page [saying], ‘I’m not working tomorrow, so just make sure you’re not there.’”

In the future, Aryal said she hopes to open and run her own salon.

“My plan is to have my own salon but with the baby coming in, it’s just too much to handle right now,” Aryal said.

Featured Image: Shradda “Srada” Aryal owns and operates Perfectbrowz Denton, a local eyebrow threading business. Jessika Hardy