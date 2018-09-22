Perfecting the cat eye: Best liquid liners for any price range

If there’s one thing both makeup novices and pros can appreciate, it’s a solid liquid eyeliner with the ability to produce the fleekiest of fleek cat eyes. But with the complete dominance of social media makeup artists and constant launches and re-launches of new and improved products, it can be hard to sort through the rubble to find your true “holy grail” liquid liner.

After being a certified makeup artist for two years and a makeup addict for half a decade, it’s safe to say I’ve tried my fair share of makeup products — eyeliners included. Having a trusty liner in your collection is a must-have to polish off that smoldering eyeshadow look or that classic pin-up winged eyeliner.

Instead of trash talking all the liners I immediately threw in the bin after one use, let’s celebrate all the ones I swear by and will continue to re-purchase for the rest of my life (probably). So whether you’re looking for a liquid eyeliner that won’t break the bank or one that’s a little bit more luxurious, I have the right one for you.

1. NYX Colored Felt Tip Liner ($10)

This eyeliner may be a drugstore price, but it’s definitely not drugstore quality. Ringing in at only $10 for 0.03 ounces, you really can’t beat the price for all you get. This eyeliner is available in six different shades, so for all my more creative and experimental makeup lovers out there, there’s a shade available for whatever look you’re looking to slay. This NYX formula is relatively dry but long-lasting, which means it won’t budge once it’s on. The felt tip applicator is only marginally larger than the Stila version, but we’ll talk more about that one later.

2. Kat Von D Tattoo Liner ($20)

Tattoo artist and humanitarian Kat Von D broke into the makeup scene with a full coverage foundation, wide range of matte lipsticks and an iconic liquid eyeliner that hasn’t dropped from Sephora’s best-selling list. There are two types of Kat Von D liquid liners: the Tattoo Liner, which is a brush tip, and the Ink Liner, which is a felt tip. It seems like the internet raves about the Tattoo Liner, but I’ve found that it dries out a lot quicker than its Ink sister, even though both are 0.019 ounces. No matter what tip you decide to go with, you won’t go wrong with either when it comes to perfecting a winged liner. I must say, though, that Von D’s vocal anti-vaxxer stance has made it difficult for me to support her makeup line, but to each their own.

3. Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22)

If I had to rank all my holy grail liners, this one would absolutely be No. 1. This liner has never failed me, and its ultra-black, ultra-matte finish makes it impossible for me to not repurchase. At $22 and 0.016 ounces, I find this liner not only lasting all day but also lasting more than two weeks, despite its low weight. Stila’s non-fraying felt tip applicator applies the perfect amount of product with the gentlest touch, which prevents any stubborn dragging and patchy work.

4. Lancôme Grandiôse Bendable Eyeliner ($32)

The name says it all with this luxury liner: The applicator handle bends 35 degrees two different ways, making it a breeze to coat the inner eyelash line. I find that this feature also makes blending my false lashes strip seamlessly easy. The price may seem a little high at first, but you get a whopping 0.047 ounces, and for such a high quality product, this price truly is a steal.

A product that definitely deserves an honorable mention is the Fenty Beauty Flyliner ($20). Though I’ve never personally tried this product, my colleagues call this the “Beyoncé of all liquid eyeliners.”

So whether you like your wing thick and dramatic like Amy Winehouse or subtlety slayed like Marilyn Monroe, a trusty weapon is mandatory. Before you go to a makeup counter, I highly recommend looking into these products before just “winging it” with a potentially bad product.

Featured Image: Picking out the best liquid eyeliner is crucial for perfecting a cat eye. Kelsey Shoemaker