PHOTO GALLERY: Empty in the heart of Texas

PHOTO GALLERY: Empty in the heart of Texas

PHOTO GALLERY: Empty in the heart of Texas
April 02
13:34 2020
2nd April, 2020

The North Texas Daily documented different places around Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic as shelter-in-place orders are in effect. As of 8 p.m. March 31, Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Travis and Bexar are the top five counties with the most COVID-19 cases, with Denton County among the top ten. As many counties around Texas extend their shelter-in-place orders, popular tourist locations and usually-busy streets are empty for the time being.

Illustration by Miranda Thomas

AustinCoronaviruscovid-19dentonemptyFriscohoustoninmckinneynewsplacessan antioniospringTexas
Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

