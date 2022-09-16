Photo Gallery: Welcome Back to School

North Texas Daily

September 16
19:47 2022
North Texas Daily visuals co-editors Maria Crane and John Anderson hit the ground running during the first week of the fall semester. They captured various events including the Mean Green Fling, Eagle Insomnia and the first home football game of the season versus Southern Methodist University.

Organizations table in the library mall during Mean Green Fling on Aug. 24, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane

Featured Image: Students dance during the silent disco at Eagle Insomnia on Aug. 26, 2022. Photo by John Anderson

