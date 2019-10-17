Piggie Sue: The furry, four-legged fashionista of Denton

With a chill attitude and a nose for fashion, Piggie Sue Brown is no stranger when it comes to the limelight. She can often be spotted sporting fashionable outfits at events held in and around Denton. Piggy is not a human, however, but a 13-year-old Boston Terrier.

“We always love being photographed and especially love seeing her little face in different places,” owner Melissa Brown said. “She appeared in D Magazine on a couple pages for a photo layout from Dog Days of Denton. She also won second and third [place] prizes at Dog Days, different years, for the Canine Couture contest.”

With a magazine spread and a few awards under her belt, Piggie Sue, inspired by Buddy Holly’s “Peggy Sue,” doesn’t seem to mind getting all dressed up, whether it be in costumes or everyday wear.

“Piggie has always had an affinity for costume wear,” Brown said. “She has never batted an eye, regardless of the gear I put her in. She has a huge collection of fashion wear, from raincoats to sweaters, to boots and socks, leg warmers, dresses and even swimwear, beside all the costumes she has.”

Since around 2015, Brown and Piggy have been hitting the dog-friendly scene in Denton and Dallas, whether that be costume contests, Shakespeare in the Park or the Dallas Community Market. With her costume debut at Dog Days of Denton as Miss Piggy dressed as a rabbit in order to honor the Muppets’ breakup, Piggie has dressed up in costumes from Elvis to a lobster to “Pigsley Adams” for “Howl-o-ween” and other costume events.

“Piggie has the sweetest little heart and makes friends everywhere she goes.” Brown said. “People love her little outfits and costumes. They giggle and laugh as they [do] for pets. And, of course, she delights in all the attention. She is so accommodating and friendly that she really will do just about anything.”

When she’s not dressing up, Piggie can be seen at home, hanging out with her feline siblings Sweet Monkeyface (aka Sweet Monkey the Cat) and Fat Dodo, or lounging around Denton, wherever she is allowed. Piggie has also been known to ride in the basket of Brown’s bike, protected with a biker’s helmet and googles.

“We love to go to the [Wiggly Field]” Brown said. “She makes friends easily and she loves to run around. Since she is getting to be a little older, we limit the running a bit. She also loves taking walks around the square in her stroller.”

With a personality Brown describes as somewhere between Eeyore and SpongeBob, Piggie is loved by Brown’s longtime friends as well. Chris Ann Niemeyer, a director of account management in Irving, has known Brown and Piggie for years, and even has a Christmas Card of Piggie sporting a white beard and pointy elf hat for the holidays.

“Piggie Sue loves making friends and is always interested in what is going on in and around Denton,” Niemeyer said. “She also visits Melissa’s aunt at Good Samaritan and just loves everyone there. I’m pretty sure she runs the place. Piggie Sue is the cutest little best friend to her mama, especially when they dress up together. And it’s pretty obvious she loves the attention.”

Amilea Gray, a nurse and lifelong friend of Brown’s, says it is clear that Piggie Sue is not only Brown’s little sidekick but also her very best friend.

“It always brightens my day to see what Pig is up to and of course what she is wearing!” Gray said.

Recently, Brown made an Instagram account just to showcase her furry friend for friends, family and anyone else who enjoys seeing what Piggie is up to. Piggie can be found at @piggiesuebrown.

“People kept asking if she had a page,” Brown said. “I found that I really did want to share different content on her page at times from mine, so I finally decided to do it. I like [Instagram] as a platform since the overall aesthetic is more visual.”

So, what can we expect to see from Piggie Sue in the future?

Besides Piggie’s upcoming Halloween costumes either as a princess and a dragon or two box robots, Brown said the two haven’t decided, but Piggie is sure to be seen around local Denton events such as Denton’s Holiday Lighting Festival in her Christmas gear. Additionally, Brown plans on entering Piggie for Good Morning America’s Pet of the Year contest and is currently putting together Piggie’s edge in the competition.

Piggie was also recently blessed by Reverend Lee at the First United Methodist Church on Blessing of the Animals, a day that marks the feast of the patron saint of animals, Saint Francis.

The most exciting project, Brown said, yet to come for Piggie is a children’s book series Brown has been working on. She said the overarching theme of the series has to do with friendship and being your authentic self, with titles such as “Piggie Sue Goes to the Zoo” and “Who Will I Be Today?”

No matter what the future holds for Brown and her Piggie, Brown said that it’s sure to catch the eye.

Featured Image: Piggie Sue poses in a Dorothy costume. She is a French bulldog with a reputation for wearing various costumes to events around Denton. Image by Quincy Palmer