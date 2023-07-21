PJ Harvey’s ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’ is beautiful, strange

“I Inside the Old Year Dying” is PJ Harvey’s 10th studio album and her first in the seven years since her previous album, “The Hope Six Demolition Project.”

The album was co-produced by Flood and Harvey’s longtime collaborator John Parish and takes inspiration from Harvey’s work of epic poetry, “Orlam,” which was released in 2022. Like “Orlam,” “I Inside the Old Year Dying” makes use of the Dorset dialect from the Dorset County of West England, where Harvey was born.

The incorporation makes for some beautiful, multilayered and often confusing lyrics, such as on the track “Seem an I,” where Harvey intones: “Seem an I a childhood / Of quartere’il and wormwood.”

However, the lyrics are not completely made up of the Dorset dialect, as some passages are written in plain English. One example is the surprisingly mundane line from “Lwonesome Tonight”: “In her satchel, Pepsi fizz / Peanut-and-banana sandwiches.”

Harvey’s vocal delivery on this album is of particular note, as she demonstrates a dynamic upper register vocal range not seen on any of her previous albums. At times, it sounds as though she’s attempting her best Neil Young impression, like on “Lwonesome Tonight.” At others, it seems like she’s some ancient grandmother whisper-singing old secrets into your ear, as seen on “Autumn Term.”

Along with this, Harvey also experiments with some interesting vocal effects. On “The Nether-Edge,” Harvey’s voice is processed to create a fluid, yet glitchy, warping of her voice. The effect gives the impression that the words come to you as if delivered by some greater force beyond herself.

Similarly, on “I Inside the Old I Dying,” there’s a blown-out, distorted quality to her vocals. This process makes the track feel strangely intimate, despite her performance sounding intentionally brusque.

The music itself varies significantly, with some tracks sounding like something by The Zombies, as on “Seem an I,” while “The Nether-Edge” at times sounds akin to an Adele-style ballad. The album as a whole, though, is held together by the consistent use of instrumentation throughout.

“I Inside The Old Year Dying” uses piano, acoustic and electric guitar throughout in a downtrodden manner. Such styles evoke a somber, dreamy atmosphere.

By contrast, there is also an interesting use of synthesizers throughout the album as well. The synths are used sparingly as a kind of field for the rest of the music to float upon, often operated to accentuate the inconsistencies and analog nature of the equipment. This results in crackling and bubbling discordant tones which somehow bring a natural earthiness to the album.

One of the most interesting uses of synthesizers on the album comes in the opening of the song “All Souls,” where the synths sound comically similar to Kanye West’s “I Thought About Killing You.” However, instead of West’s disturbing thoughts, we are treated to a sublime and moving leap into desperate faith as Harvey depicts the loss of the symbol of divinity throughout the album, a character named “Wyman-Elvis.” The track builds upon its strange, synthesized base with wailing distorted guitars and a pulsing rhythm which all blend seamlessly to make for a whole and complete experience of a song, which is a true highlight of the album.

The strange lyrics, twangy acoustic instrumentation and sizzling synth lines that make up the album come together to form a world in which life and death are journeyed through as though a forest, and the ultimate good and the ultimate freedom is knowledge. This is further emphasized and made explicit throughout the album by the various depictions of nature as sacred and giving forth “keys” to the beyond, as shown in the lyrics of “A Child’s Question, July,” or “Autumn Term.”

When considered in the light of its historical context, the album gives the impression of a journey to the emotional truth of modern society. The bombastic and attention-seeking nature of today’s media, politicians and pop stars is dissolved and revealed for what it truly is: a detached and disaffected yearning for something that cannot be reached.

As exemplified by the “Wyman-Elvis” of the album, one yearns for a return to the times of old, when stars shined brilliantly in a way that felt genuine, meaningful and true. Though such a time may never have truly existed, modern man is lost in this unknowable forest hoping to find some greater truth, yet destined only to repeat this endless cycle of yearning and wandering.

All of this makes the album seem much more strange and inaccessible than it truly is. The genius of Harvey’s music is that, even when making something intensely experimental and thought-provoking, it is still thoroughly palatable. Despite all the strange synthesizers, vocal performances and obscure language, there is a strong sense of restraint that allows the twelve tracks of the album to each have a clear coherence of vision and mood.

Therefore, the album is a great and profound exploration of the emotional underbelly of our society while still being a smooth and pleasing musical experience.

Christian’s rating: 4/5

