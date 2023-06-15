Plant therapy is a rewarding practice to relieve life stressors, improve well-being

Old age can be difficult for seniors and their families, but the effects of gardening can provide healthy stimulation for seniors and even improve their overall health. Mental stimulation is critical, especially during an era dominated by screens and scrolling.

Plant therapy, or horticulture therapy, is the use of gardening practices in therapeutic and rehabilitation activities. Plant therapy has been a long-used practice, and during the 1940s and 1950s, its use heavily expanded from being used as a treatment for mental illness to being used by hospitalized war veterans. The precedence has been set that plant therapy can be used to reduce stress and anxiety, according to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Yet, its wide range of benefits is just beginning.

Expertise is needed now more than ever to make the aging process as manageable as possible. For many, the aging process is not limited to loss of physicality – many see their cognitive functions decline and lose agency of their own lives. Plant therapy allows the elderly population to regain control and autonomy in their lives, but it does not stop there. New research shows plant therapy can reduce pain, improve attention span and reduce stress, according to the Korean Neuropsychiatric Association.

Plant therapy is more than simply taking care of a cactus, though that can be a good start. Plant therapy requires a therapeutic garden strategically designed as a space for people to engage with nature’s healing and restorative facets. Once a garden is established, residents of long-term care facilities will travel to these gardens and participate in rehabilitative activities guided by a horticultural therapist. These interactions in the garden aim to increase sensory stimulation, create goal-oriented activities that produce a sense of accomplishment and encourage social activity amongst older adults. These gardens are formulated to have designated pathways that promote movement. Specifically, it is encouraged for some patients, especially those with dementia, to have routes with no dead ends to encourage continuous exercise if possible, according to the research from the KNPA.

Plant therapy is shown to have immense positive effects on cognitive and mental capabilities, and this is especially important for the elderly population as they are the most at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The beginnings of gardening as a stimulation tool can go back as far as 2000 BCE in Mesopotamia. These gardens were used modestly to calm civilians and embrace a peaceful environment. When American medical practitioners adopted horticulture therapy, they reserved it for patients with mental illnesses. As the practice became a popular rehabilitation tool, it arose as a viable option for older Americans coping with tumultuous aging processes.

Horticulture therapy has a wide range of enriching effects. It is not simply limited to helping the elderly, those with mental illness or being used in a specialized facility – its accessibility is one of its more enticing attributes. Anyone can participate in horticulture therapy, even younger populations. Its effects are undeniable — even a simple reduction in stress can profoundly affect our daily lives, regardless of the state of our mental health or age, as concluded by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

While some may believe that gardening is trivial or dull due to its simplicity or even juvenile connotation, the act of gardening requires that people slow down their lives. Active gardening involves using all senses and physical activity – stimulation in this way combined with movement are two pinnacle devices for improving overall health and well-being. All this being said gardening has many benefits, even simply on a smaller scale than a full-size therapeutic garden, making it a tool for people of all ages and even a means of socialization.

Horticulture therapy, plant therapy or even simple gardening has incredibly positive effects on people’s physical and mental health, cognitive skills and overall well-being. For the elderly, these treatments, combined with rehabilitation activities, invite a passive embrace of nature while providing vital stimulation of all senses and offering an opportunity to embrace autonomy in their lives. For younger people, these therapeutic treatments can create optimal opportunities for people to escape their screens and participate in a hobby that can reduce stress and facilitate outdoor activity.

Featured Illustration by Isabella Isquierdo