Podcasts are ruling the world and rightfully so

Podcasts have truly taken the world by storm over the last few years. From the incredibly popular “Joe Rogan Experience” to more niche categories such as the true-crime genre, there is no doubting the success of the industry. It’s hard to ignore its convenience and tailored products that have strengthened its legitimacy. In fact, the advantages pertaining to podcasts are actually quite simple and it’s no coincidence they have continued to increase in popularity.

One of the founding blueprints for the current version of the medium can be traced back to 2005,when the medium was officially introduced on Apple’s iTunes platform as what would later be the Podcast app. Today there are a reported 48 million shows available for the 60 million American homes that have podcast listeners, according to Podcast Insight. While some listeners tune in from home, 64 percent of listeners are drivers who usually commute or run errands.

With traditional media outlets such as cable television and radio, there is an agenda that is followed. A routine that includes frequent interruptions, commercials and even waiting weeks for the next episode to air. Shows are aired at a certain time and require the audience to be engaged both visually and auditorily which often conflicts with their availability. Contrarily, podcasts are available to download at any time and can be listened to without an internet connection. Once downloaded, a listener can pause and resume episodes at any time without the fear of buffering or lagging. It is this accessibility that helps grow the podcast movement and increase its revenue.

Society is constantly evolving and looking for ways to be more efficient with their time. Whether it pertains to our economy or making use of our time, there always seems to be ways to be more productive. With the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Americans found themselves working from home. The average time spent watching television was 3.1 hours per day, slightly more time than was spent actually working. For those who spent their days binge-watching shows and movies, there has never been a better time to jump on the podcast train.

Where podcasts truly distinguish themselves from the rest of the pack is the option to choose from any topic or interest a listener may have. Take for instance Logan Paul, Emma Chamberlain and even the aforementioned Rogan, all of whom have established their audience from YouTube. It has been proven through content creators that podcasts are able to reach a particular audience. A viewer may not be interested in Logan Paul’s approach to vlogging but can find solace in his more mature content found in his “Impaulsive” podcast.

Another example is Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson“ which frequents guests who are popular in the world of sports and entertainment. Not only is the listener able to engage with a favorite celebrity guest but they’re also able to relate to the themes of dealing with one’s ego, spirituality and personal anecdotes. This is information that they cannot receive elsewhere nor find so easily at their disposal.

The power of podcasts is great and increasing by the second. The outlet allows you to listen at your own pace and pique any interests you may have without sacrificing time. The world is catching on to the hype and you should too if you haven’t already.

