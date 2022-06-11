Podcasts for every pop culture craving

Whether viewed through a television set or on a phone screen, consuming the same form of mass media over and over again can become repetitive and unimpressive. If you’ve found yourself growing bored and tired of the same online pop culture platforms, it may be time to swap out your typical visual media for a new audio experience. To help aid the search for appealing podcasts, here’s a list of shows to help fill the void left by monotonous online media, no matter the genre.

True crime junkies – “Dr. Death” from Wondery

For frequent investigation discovery viewers looking for a way to crime watch on the go, “Dr. Death” offers an interesting twist on criminal narratives. Started in 2018 by reporter and host Laura Beil, the podcast’s three seasons chronicle true stories of medical professionals turned con-men. The careers and motives of American neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, Lebanese-born hematologist Farid Fata and Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini are put into question as each man demonstrates a criminal lack of morals, sometimes at the expense of their patients’ own lives. With Beil’s compelling storytelling and personal accounts from the doctors’ real-life patients and co-workers, “Dr. Death” is sure to satisfy any true crime cravings with tales of maiming, money laundering and manipulation.

Sci-fi fantasy fanatics – “Twilight Histories” from Dark Lord Studios

A campaign-style storytelling podcast, “Twilight Histories” takes listeners on strange journeys throughout alternate history. Those into roleplaying science fiction games and fantasy novels should enjoy creator and host Jordan Harbour’s immersive storytelling through different historic periods. Audiences can adventure through ancient Rome or across Japan during 500 AD as the story’s main protagonist. Though not built around typical themes often found in escapist fiction, “Twilight Histories” provides interesting twists on escapist themes with nods toward classic historic fiction.

Reality TV obsessives – “This Is Dating” from Magnificent Noise

Binge watchers of popular dating shows like “The Bachelor” and “Love Is Blind” are sure to enjoy the many awkward encounters featured in “This is Dating”. The podcast presents nosy listeners with a plethora of recorded virtual first dates set up by the series’ variety of matchmaking hosts. The dating coaches incorporate aspects of therapy by using constructive questions, like what each dater’s bad habits are and their preferences in partners. These questions are asked throughout each of the contestants’ conversations, adding a deeper dimension to their meet-ups. “This is Dating” provides elements of a stable, introspective connection between contestants, though not without its fair share of fun and cringeworthy moments.

Bookish bibliophiles – “Book Fight” from Mike Ingram and Tom McAllister

As editors of Barrelhouse an independent non-profit publishing organization, hosts Mike Ingram and Tom McAllister offer novel takes in their self-produced literary podcast. “Book Fight” is self-described as “the conversations writers have at a bar,” featuring chats about books the host’s love, hate and loathe. Recent episodes discuss a wide range of books, including poetry novel “Essays After Eighty” and camp classic “Valley of the Dolls.” Whether viewed from the perspective of a casual reader or a professional writer, “Book Fight” offers experienced critiques that may come in handy for future book recommendations or poetry sessions.

Sports buffs – “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” from ESPN

Fans of regulation and fantasy sports alike are sure to enjoy the conversations held on “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy.” On the ESPN podcast, Foudy, a retired two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, thoughtfully interviews some of the biggest female trailblazers in sports. From Simone Biles to Megan Rapinoe, Foudy gets candid with players about their sports careers, and the joy and chaos that often comes along with the job. With seven full seasons of engaging athletic discussions, “Laughter Permitted” provides listeners with hours of sports speak entertainment.

Featured Illustration By Erika Sevilla