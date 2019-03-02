North Texas Daily

Political commentator Steven Crowder debates abortion rights in campus appearance

March 02
20:46 2019
Conservative political commentator Steven Crowder drew a crowd of UNT students Friday with a taping of his YouTube series “Louder with Crowder” at the Library Mall. Crowder was set up at a table with a sign that read, “I’m Pro-Life: Change My Mind” and invited students to debate with him on the topic.

The series first garnered internet attention from a taping at Texas Christian University where he debated male privilege, after which a “Change My Mind” meme gained traction.

Public relations junior Tyler Miller-Shain, a member of UNT College Republicans, said that Crowder’s team — which “likes to mobilize” through College Republicans groups at various campuses — reached out to the organization last week and asked them to help organize the event.

“I think the whole focus of this is to bring about [some] conversation,” Miller-Shain said. “It’s not about the divisiveness, it’s not about arguing. It’s about having a conversation and actually changing one’s mind.”

Conservative political commentator Steven Crowder debated abortion rights with UNT students in the Library Mall on Friday to film an episode of his YouTube series “Louder with Crowder.” Francisco Fregoso.

Integrative studies junior Erin Kelly debated Crowder on the subject and said that while their conversation was “back and forth,” she thinks he was fair about the discussion.

“He has a strong opinion and that’s fine, he [was] really focusing on a lot of semantics,” Kelly said. “He’s [really] doing it to change other people’s minds.”

Out of the multiple students with whom Crowder debated, sculpting sophomore Yara Jones held one of the longer discussions with Crowder on the topic. Jones said Crowder was “nitpicking” in his anti-abortion argument and that he was “not thinking of the repercussions” on women who face reproductive dilemmas.

“A [substantial] percentage of women in poverty are single mothers,” Jones said. “I think [Crowder] had some validity [to his argument] but I feel like he wasn’t willing to think of the aftermath, the reasoning behind [getting] an abortion.”

A woman who debated Crowder, who chose to remain anonymous, said that she had an abortion and that Crowder talking about abortion “like it’s easy” felt like “a slap in the face.”

“I’m not going to allow someone to push [women who have had abortions] around just because they think they know what’s best,” the woman said. “Hopefully he can remember [me], I hope I wasn’t just a passing thought he ignores. From his demeanor, I don’t think he cares.”

Near the conclusion of the debating, Crowder said no one had changed his mind “here today.”

Crowder’s team declined an interview by the Daily on his behalf.

Featured Image: A UNT student holds up a pro-abortion sign during a recording of conservative political commentator Steven Crowder’s YouTube series “Louder with Crowder,” in the Library Mall. Francisco Fregoso.

Change My Minddebatefree speechlibrary mallSteven CrowderUNTYouTube series
