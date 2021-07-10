Politics built on empty promises does not benefit anyone

Canceled student debt, better healthcare, more affordable college education, increased job wages — these are the things politicians mindlessly assure the public their respective regimes are driven to oversee. A better life for all seems to be the habitual political campaign approach for government officials.

From the local to federal levels, politicians all profess to have a plan to improve the lives of their voters. Scarcely does a politician admit to running for office with monetary gain in mind. Instead, those campaigning repeatedly make lofty promises about the progressive changes they will make if elected.

This happy-go-lucky method of campaigning has led to an abundance of empty promises. As a result, the trust between the public and the government has been severely ruptured. Government officials are expected to be amongst the brightest minds and are looked to for leadership in tough situations. When they come up short on that expectation — especially on the back of an empty promise, it leaves those that had faith in them deflated and unsure of what to expect moving forward.

This trend has been going on for decades. Even more troubling, lying is still very commonplace among government officials. One could argue that being lied to by a politician has become normalized and is occurring more frequently.

The Washington Post Fact Checker, an ongoing database of false or misleading claims made by former President Donald Trump during his presidency, stands at more than 30,500 false or misleading claims. This averages out to roughly 21 false claims per day over his time in office.

Whether it was lying about the weather during his inauguration or downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former president seemed to go out of his way to be misleading.

Current President Joe Biden and his administration have done little to restore honesty to the Oval Office. Although his lies may not be as malicious, he and Vice President Kamala Harris have uttered their fair share of empty promises.

Despite citing how inhumane and wicked it is to separate immigrant families on his official website, President Biden has been anything but kind to those detained near the southern border. He established a task force focused on reuniting more than 500 migrant children with their parents after they were separated by Trump-era policy. Months after its inception, lawyers for the families say no deported parents have had reunions with their children.

The same dismissive sentiment towards immigrants can be found in Vice President Harris as well.

“Do not come. Do not come,” she said to those thinking of crossing the border. “The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border.”

Her tone and repeated use of the word “our” to describe the nation was a far cry from the immigrant-friendly tune she sang as a candidate.

Once again, just a short while into their term, they are acting in complete opposition to the policies they swore to live by. Deception to this degree, especially from a seat as powerful as the presidency, is dangerous.

If citizens can’t trust government officials to be honest, they will lose trust in their ability to facilitate change.

A fundamental aspect of being an elected official is being truthful. When accountability is lost within the government, it leads to a nation full of discord — unsure of who to look for guidance.

Admittedly, it can be difficult to carry out every single promise made. Politics is an incredibly tricky and complex institution built on bureaucracies and legislation. Since the two-party system is hell-bent on opposing each other, it is often challenging to get anything done.

With that being said, a slow-moving legislation process is not the root of the blatant lies told by some politicians. Making lofty assurances and not try to fulfill them is a draining routine to see play out.

Instead of just talking a big game, it would be nice to see politicians see things through for once.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles