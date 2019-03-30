Polo club takes 9-point victory in pre-tournament matchup against Texas A&M

On March 30, 2019, The UNT men’s polo club defeated defending national champions Texas A&M 17-8 in a pre-tournament matchup at Prestonwood Polo Club.

The team scrimmaged against Texas A&M as preparation for their upcoming nationals tournament. Sophomore Vaughn Miller Jr led the team with a total of nine points, with Sophomore Andrew Scott scored three points and Junior Turner Wheat scored five points.

“We are leaving Monday [for nationals] and so are they,” Miller said. “Since they are only four hours away and we are going to be in different brackets we decided this was a good practice.”

On March 10, the UNT polo team lost to Texas A&M by one point. After the loss, the club was chosen to be one of the two wildcard teams in the tournament. Both UNT and Texas A&M will compete in the Nationals Tournament starting on April 2.

UNT will play Cal Poly in the first round of the men’s bracket in Virginia. According to Miller, the team is looking forward to a good game.

“The Cal Poly game will be a good game for us to get warmed-up in Virginia,” Miller said. “That will get us ready to play the University of Virginia in the semi-finals and they are really really good. They’re very tough to beat. But, I think we can do it. We’re a really good team.”

Featured Image: Mean Green polo club sophomore Andrew Scott trails from behind an Aggie player in an exhibition match vs Texas A&M on Saturday March 30, 2019. Image by: Trevon McWilliams.