North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ is nothing more than a cash grab

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ is nothing more than a cash grab

July 26
18:30 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
22nd July, 2021

22nd July, 2021

Posthumous releases can come in two forms. First, there are the albums put together with finished tracks, along with a feature here or there to fill open verses, such as Tupac’s “Life After Death” or Nirvana’s “MTV Unplugged in New York.” Second, are releases with extremely unfinished tracks that are “finished” by bloating the album with features left and right. Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album “Faith” is an egregious example of the latter, ruining what was an excellent send-off with his other posthumous album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.”

No review of “Faith” can be written without acknowledging Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut “Shoot for the Stars,” which without question, was the hip-hop community’s biggest event during the pandemic. Pop Smoke was taken from the world in February 2020, just two weeks before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. In that time, Pop Smoke’s name has become exponentially more popular since his untimely death, and “Faith” is the epitome of that.

This is a “bad” album by no means, but “Faith” is less of a Pop Smoke album and more of a compilation with a strangely large amount of Pop Smoke features. While “Shoot for the Stars” sounded like a near-complete project, the tracks on “Faith” are clearly remixed demos and loose verses, but for every good track like “What’s Crackin,” there’s “Top Shotta.”

Without a doubt, there were delightful features on display in this 20 song slog of an album. “Demeanor” is a decent disco-pop track featuring uber-popular U.K. pop star Dua Lipa who delivered some very posh lines. Takeoff gave us the ultimate hip-hop tag team what if on his verse on “What’s Crackin.” Rick Ross gliding on the beat for “Manslaughter” was a no-brainer. By a large margin, “Merci Beaucoup” is the best song on the album, with its chilling, ethereal U.K.-drill style beat serving us an excellent closer to such a middling release.

Kayne West appeared for about six lines on “Tell the Vision” with the worst feature on the album. Kayne put more effort into the notorious “Lift Yourself” track and pushing COVID-19 conspiracy theories than a decent verse for his supposed friend. Pusha T also hops on to plug a future album of his and make the claim that while Tyler, the Creator has the best album of the year so far, “Faith” will surpass him. Is he right? In terms of pure finances, at the time of this writing, “Faith” is projected to debut No.1 on Billboards 200.

I by no means can be the arbiter of what Pop Smoke wanted or desired with this album, but what I can say is that “Faith” is a cash grab. It’s clear there was not enough content for another posthumous album and his producers did it anyway. More than anything, this album is underwhelming, which is unfortunate because Pop Smoke deserves better than this. Rest in peace.

Rating: 2.5/5

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Chance Townsend

Chance Townsend

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: 'Loki' positively turns the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head 📝 @OberkromJaden https://t.co/omLOKbm0S5

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS COLUMN: SMU is beating the football team on and off the field 📝 @Reed_Smith25 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/sqin5ZVRz0

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Vaping is threatening to become a public health crisis 📝 @TaniaAm27 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/D3GKnrdGsT

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Denton couple turns hobby into business with Frannie's Apawthecary 📝 @marialawsonn https://t.co/fMdCrKgRnw

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Multiple university programs offer support to former foster care students 📝 @chelsiealeeyah 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/qvtxlWsx9n

- 3 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram