Prairie at Discovery Park given funds for new additions

The Pecan Creek Pollinative Prairie at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park received funding earlier this year from the Diamond Eagle Society, which will go into making a pond, pavilion and walkway for the area.

The prairie is a We Mean Green Fund initiative and a tallgrass prairie reconstruction project that began in 2016. The $77,500 in funding will allow for the creation of the Diamond Eagles Community and Learning Area. This new addition will make the space more accessible for those who want to visit and use it as a learning space.

When the project started, the prairie was overrun by Bermuda grass, a non-native species. However, after two years of labor and restoration by student volunteers, it became the interactive, biodiverse space it is today. The prairie continues to be a passion project for university students.

“The prairie is a symbol of how much UNT students can shape our campus — it thrives on the immense amount of student involvement and coordination with staff and faculty,” said Calvin Nering, Go Mean Green Fund Committee member and vice president of the Society of Ecological Restoration. “Discovery Park groundskeeping and the Pollinative Prairie Committee have developed a quality line of communication that has allowed the committee to expand the prairie.”

The prairie is a valuable area for students to gain hands-on experience in areas such as landscaping and prairie restoration, according to Jaime Baxter-Slye, an instructionary laboratory supervisor and staff advisor for the Pollinative Prairie. The addition of a walkway to the dock and pavilion will make the space more accessible to visitors, while the pavilion itself will provide shelter from the Texas elements.

“When I take students out there, it can get really hot because of the lack of shade,” Baxter-Slye said. “I’ve always wanted a pavilion so you can be fully immersed in the prairie.”

Another possibility is for the prairie to become a location for events hosted by and for university students. While this opens up a door for many possible social gatherings, Nering said there is also an opportunity for mindfulness.

“I can envision concerts and movie nights, all of which will raise awareness and understanding of North Texas prairies and our relationship to them,” Nering said.

UNT is one of several other colleges taking the initiative in trying to encourage native plant growth. The goal is to take part in an environmental movement called rewilding, which is the process of restoring land to what it was before human influence.

“Historically, the land we live on once had lots of prairie habitats, but now less than one percent remains due to cropland,” Baxter-Slye said. “Plants that now grow on the prairie are all plants that would be here prior to settlement.”

The International Union For Conservation of Nature said rewilding “can help mitigate climate change by increasing carbon removal from the atmosphere and protect against climate change impacts by reducing soil erosion and flood risk.” Rewilding can also provide habitats for animals as well as reintroduce pollinators such as birds, insects and bats to an area.

“I consider rewilding to be one of the foundational pieces of critique when analyzing a project,” said Ethan Philips, We Mean Green Fund committee member and ecology junior. “To allow plants and animals to occur as they naturally do, rather than driving them out with pesticides and poaching.”

The prairie, especially with the future additions, is a way for students to get involved with sustainability and learn about these efforts. University students have been and will continue to be able to tend to the local plants and help protect them from invasive species as well as gain hands-on experience from interacting with the environment.

“I think that’s one of the most inspiring things for me,” Baxter-Slye said. “We have such fantastic, passionate students about the environment that really do get out there and work really hard to build a habitat for our local species.”

The new additions to the Pollinative Prairie are estimated by to be finished by next summer, according to Baxter-Slye.

Featured Image: A sign protects the Pollinative Prairie from landscapers at UNT Discovery Park in Denton, Texas on June 8, 2023. Alex Parker.