President Neal Smatresk to hold private meeting on diversity, inclusion

President Neal Smatresk sits in his office in the Hurley Administration Building. Tom Gonzalez

President Neal Smatresk announced in a tweet he will meet with student leaders Wednesday to discuss how the university’s senior leadership team plans to meet demands for diversity and inclusion from students.

“I had a productive meeting with #UNT administrators yesterday regarding demands from students about action on our diversity and inclusion plans,” Smatresk said on Twitter. “I am inviting leaders of our various student groups to meet next Wednesday to review our action plan.”

While The Daily was unable to discern who exactly was invited to the meeting, Student Government Association President Michael Luecke said in an email Smatresk set up the meeting with “several Black leaders on our campus”.

After a university employee said a racial slur at a university event last fall semester, student leaders gave a list of demands to increase diversity and inclusion.

A new group of anonymous students formed Coalition1956, which tweeted the university had not worked to meet the demands and called for Smatresk’s resignation.

Following Smatresk’s announcement of the meeting, Coalition1956 tweeted its members would not attend the meeting and did not respond for comment.

Smatresk said on Twitter he will share details of the meeting with the public after its conclusion.

