President Trump announces temporary halt on federal student loan payments

March 20
11:48 2020
The federal government will suspend student loan payments for 60 days due to coronavirus concerns and economic constraints, according to a Friday press briefing by President Donald Trump.

“Today, Secretary [of Education] DeVos has directed federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days, and if we need more we will extend that period of time,” Trump said.

Members of the White House coronavirus task force announced U.S. border closures with both Canada and Mexico for non-essential travel, as well as efforts to manufacture more medical equipment using the Defense Production Act.

UNT President Neal Smatresk and numerous faculty members emailed students regarding changing class schedules and online coursework for the rest of the semester in response to state and federal limits on public gatherings. Many classes will fully transition to online coursework through Canvas and Zoom video conferencing.

Keep up with continuous coverage on the coronavirus at ntdaily.com.

Courtesy Evan Vucci

