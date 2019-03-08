Preview: Films to keep an eye on this year at SXSW

Before lathering on the sunscreen and grabbing the cooler, get familiar with these nine must-see films being screened at SXSW. From Jordan Peele’s ”Us” to Max Minghella’s ”Teen Spirit,” these films are sure to have audiences talking.

“Us”

Jordan Peele, back with another horror-thriller for audiences, promises a star-studded and chilling film with “Us.” Just by watching the trailer, viewers can dive into the unnerving visuals from the collaboration of Peele and cinematographer Mike Gioulakis. With a stellar main cast of Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, performances within the film are sure to be nothing short of captivating.

“Us” follows the Wilson family as they return to Adelaide Wilson’s (played by Nyong’o) childhood home with her family. Soon the family is terrorized by doppelgangers of themselves. If you were a fan of Peele’s “Get Out,” you will most definitely want to get in on this film of his.

“Romantic Comedy”

“Romantic Comedy” is not some quirky rom-com that happens to have the name of its genre. It’s a documentary where director Elizabeth Sankey dives into the world of romantic comedies and why people view the concepts of relationships, love and romance in the ways that they do. “Romantic Comedy” seems to be self-aware in a way that audiences can relate to and is a must-see film.

“Run This Town”

In this film, a story so massively broadcasted will have a magnifying glass on it but from a different perspective. “Run This Town” unfolds on screen to bring the story about the intense last year of Toronto mayor Rob Ford. However, the film focuses on the lives of journalists and interns at the time. Actors Nina Dobrev, Ben Platt, Damian Lewis, Mena Massoud and more come together in this Ricky Tollman-directed drama.

“Booksmart”

In her directorial debut for a feature film, Olivia Wilde lets viewers re-live their high school friendships. “Booksmart” is a comedy focused on those memorable bonds formed in high school. Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Billie Lourd, Jessica Williams, Will Forte, Lisa Kudrow and Jason Sudeikis star in this film, making it the perfect ensemble of a cast. With this stacked cast and its nature as the new generation’s coming-of-age story, you will want to see this.

“Frances Ferguson”

Having to pay for her actions due to being unsatisfied in life, Frances Ferguson (played by Kaley Wheless) obtains a new identity for herself. Narrated by Nick Offerman, the trials encountered by Frances Ferguson’s deviant ways serve as an open invitation to a humorous, mischief-driven and eventful ride for audiences.

“Jezebel”

Nineteen-year-old Tiffany stays with five family members in Las Vegas as her mother is in her last days. In order to make ends meet for all those that are staying there, her older sister, a phone sex operator, opens her up to the world of fetish cam girls. The characters go through a series of events that explore and exploit their sexuality. Depicting sisterhood in a unique way, director Numa Perrier allows audiences to feel as though they are an outsider looking into the lives of the women within the film.

“Yes, God, Yes”

Starring Natalia Dyer from “Stranger Things,” this short film focuses on Alice, a 16-year-old Catholic girl. Looking for redemption after feeling guilty from coming across the risqué side of AOL chat, she decides to attend a religious retreat. Much to her surprise, she can’t quite avoid similar feelings once she gets there.

“Teen Spirit”

This film follows Violet (Elle Fanning) as a teenager who pursues her dream of being a singer by joining a local singing competition all thanks to the help of someone she has found an unlikely mentor in. With music by Robyn, Jack Antonoff, Annie Lennox, Tegan & Sara and more, the film seems is seemingly bolstered by the soundscape and vice versa. Director Max Minghella puts his touch on a classic rags-to-riches type of film in this American-British musical drama.

“Wild Rose”

British comedy-drama “Wild Rose” tells the story of Rose-Lynn Harlan (played by Jessie Buckley) who holds the dream of being a grand Nashville star one day. Following her release from prison, Rose-Lynn attempts to navigate a life in which she can fulfill that dream while also connecting with her children and mother (played by Julie Walters). Having already gained attention from her work in “War and Peace,” Buckley is set to deliver another inviting performance in this film.

Featured Image: Courtesy Facebook.