PREVIEW: Football set to face Texas Southern in Saturday night showdown

After losing to Southern Methodist University 48-10, football looks to bounce back Saturday night versus Texas Southern University.

“We’ve talked about [last week’s game] a lot – whether positive or negative, you got to learn from every game because there’s always going to be things we have to work on,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “You got to put it in the past, nothing’s going to help us from the past. You can’t let an opponent beat you twice.”

The Mustang (1-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) defense held North Texas (1-1, 1-0 C-USA) scoreless in the second half. Senior Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw multiple deep touchdown passes, ending the game with 432 yards and four touchdowns.

“Defensively, way too many explosive [plays],” Littrell said. “They had 11 plays that went for over 300 yards, that’s going to get you beat.”

Sophomore running back Oscar Adaway had 20 carries for 117 yards and the Mean Green’s lone touchdown in the contest. Adaway and the team out-rushed the Mustangs 202 yards to 150, scoring a field goal in the second quarter on one of their four red zone trips.

“When execution took place offensively we moved the ball pretty well up and down the field, I don’t think we punted until late in the first half,” Littrell said. “[We] put some really good drives together, but mistakes in the red zone killed us.”

Junior receiver Jyaire Shorter returned from an injury after not playing since Sept. 11, 2021. With a similar return from injury last season, Adaway said that Shorter has been someone that he looks up to on the team.

“I tell him all the time ‘I love being on the field with you’ because me and him kind of came in at the same time,” Adaway said. “I graduated high school early, and when I got here he kind of took me under his wing and showed me the college side of life. Seeing him out there again, it was just a blessing. I was happy for him.”

The Mean Green’s next opponent, Texas Southern, is coming off a 40-23 loss to Prairie View A&M University. Tigers quarterback Andrew Body threw for 181 yards and a touchdown while his defense forced three turnovers and gave up 486 yards.

“Defensively they’re multiple – they’ve shown both four-man and three-man fronts,” Littrell said. “We’re going to have to be very schooled up on what they’re trying to do to attack us. They kind of mix it up game to game, so we’re going to have to be on our toes and be ready.”

Part of keeping Texas Southern out of the backfield revolves around senior center Manase Mose, who will make the 51st start in his Mean Green career. Mose started all 13 games at right guard in 2018, all 12 games at right guard in 2019, all 10 games at center in 2020, and then all 13 games last season, 12 at center and one at guard.

“He’s one of our team captains, great leader, he’s another coach on the field to be honest,” Littrell said. “He makes all of our calls, he’s invaluable with his experience and the way he works. It’s huge, especially at that position.”

This will be North Texas’ second time playing Texas Southern. The team came out of the 2012 contest with a 34-7 win.

Featured Image: North Texas plays Southern Methodist at Apogee Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane