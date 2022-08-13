‘Prey’ hunts to revive a beloved horror franchise

Combining science fiction with horror has spawned some of the most iconic horror franchises of all time. From “Alien” to “Predator,” fans have had a healthy dose of space-centered scares. Dan Trachtenberg is known for instilling fear in audiences from his work behind the camera on “10 Cloverfield Lane.” His newest film may be his most impressive yet.

“Prey” is connected to the “Predator” universe and takes place 300 years in the past. It is just as beautiful as it is terrifying, solidifying “Prey” as one of 2022’s best.

Naru (Amber Midthunder) is a part of the Comanche Nation and training to protect herself and her family. A healthy competition between Naru and her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) is traded for cooperation when a Predator finds itself on Earth.

Midthunder carries the film on her back with her impressive ability to convey a range of emotions. As far as the “Predator” franchise is concerned, this is the best lead performance out of any of the films.

Naru is constantly viewed as a liability while never getting the recognition she deserves. Her brother Taabe overshadows her constantly. Their sibling dynamic is a strong point of the overall experience. The desire to get the upper hand over the other sibling never steers away from their love for each other.

The man behind the Predator, Dane DiLiegro, also deserves some major props for a physically commanding performance. There are some seriously tense moments throughout the film. All of them would have less impact if it weren’t for DiLegro’s terrifying stature.

“Prey” is beautiful. Sometimes it can be easy to forget you are watching a film about an intergalactic murderer because of how pretty the movie really is. The setting in this film plays as big of a role as the actors do with nature-heavy set pieces making it authentic. The fine-tuned technical elements in “Prey” separate it from other films to come out this year.

Director of photography Jeff Cutter and score composer Sarah Schachner perfectly complement each other. When there are beautiful shots of the world around the characters shown, beautiful music is right there with it.

The Predator in this movie is the most brutal we have seen in the franchise. This version of the monster does practically whatever it wants and it is as terrifying as ever. Seeing all of the space gadgets and classic abilities from past films makes this a must-watch for franchise fans.

“Prey” succeeds in coexisting with the films before it but stands on its own with ease. It is simply the best film the franchise has ever seen.

This film is set in the 1700s, so instead of guns fighting bigger guns it is ingenuity fighting bigger guns. Blood is spilled in horribly sadistic ways. Seeing the protagonists process the intense death and new weaponry makes this a true David versus Goliath story.

Fans of the franchise will be pleased by how true “Prey” feels to previous Predator films. New fans could not have a more perfect film to introduce them to the franchise.

The only major critique for “Prey” is its missed chance to be on the big screen. It is a Hulu exclusive and there should be no shame in having a movie exclusively on streaming. It just feels like a small theatrical release would have given audiences a chance to appreciate all aspects of the film. It is so easy to get sucked into the world created by Trachtenberg.

From top to bottom, it is hard to hold anything against a movie like “Prey.” Trying to do so would be a waste of time. Go hunt down your nearest device with streaming capabilities and give “Prey” a watch. It is one of the best films of the year and will not get half the credit it truly deserves.

Jaden’s Rating: 4.5/5