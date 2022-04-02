Pride Alliance hosts university’s first queer and trans centered art gallery

The university’s Pride Alliance opened the first art gallery exclusively focused on the LGBTQ+ community yesterday as part of its pride week programming.

The Queer and Trans Art Show can be found outside of the Union art gallery wall until April 15. The gallery highlights queer and trans students, which is a milestone for those involved, said Kristen Baxter, social media coordinator of the Pride Alliance and studio arts senior.

“The art world, for the most part, throughout history, has been extremely inaccessible to most types of people,” Baxter said. “There are tons of very famous and infamous queer artists in art history, but even so, there’s only a limited palette — white and male. The important thing here is to give a voice to the queer and trans students on campus.”

Another goal of the gallery is to give students the experience of having their work displayed in a gallery, Baxter said. To help give students exposure, QR codes linking to the artists’ portfolios will be next to gallery pieces.

Art education sophomore Olguita Marble is a multidisciplinary artist who started creating in high school. Her piece in the gallery specializes in elegant violence, which Marble said is a merging of horror and beauty. Marble’s piece, known as “Jekyll and Hyde,” is a diptych, meaning it has two pieces of art side by side, and it was created with oil and acrylic paints. One portrait was done in a conventional style and the other takes on more monstrous features.

The piece carries themes of religious trauma, coming out and hiding parts of one’s self, Marble said.