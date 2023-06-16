PRIDENTON roots itself in resilience for Night OUT

Friday evening in Denton was a colorful sight to behold, with hundreds of citizens gathered outside the county courthouse in their best rainbow attire for PRIDENTON’s A Night OUT on the Square.

The event was one of several annual Pride month celebrations hosted by the grassroots organization and featured speakers, local vendors and a “float” competition which allowed attendees to vote for the best decorated vendor booth and storefront on the Square.

PRIDENTON formed in 2017 by a group of strangers and acquaintances on Facebook, born out of sadness and anger from political and social events at the time, in particular the 2016 election. The organization aimed to promote intersectional representation, a sense of community and resources to the local LGBTQ+ population.

“The purpose of our event, A Night OUT on the Square, is to be a reverse Pride parade,” said Kamyon Conner, executive director of Texas Equal Access Fund and PRIDENTON vice president. “We want you to actually be able to talk to and experience our community partners as more than floats just passing by in a traditional parade and let them truly show their support for our queer and trans family.”

PRIDENTON’s theme for this Pride month is “Rooted in Resistance.” The organization further described the theme on social media saying that is the “act of the community digging in their heels and planting ourselves so we can help grow a better future.”

Local activist and PRIDENTON coordinator James Jackson spoke to the audience about the inspiration behind this theme, citing the experience of organizing and marching in large numbers as a powerful display of solidarity against discrimination.

“The act of rooting is already a form of resistance,” Jackson said. “You’re burrowing into soil rich with the history of our trancestors, our ancestors who have laid the groundwork for our liberation. You’re protecting the environment around the tree necessary for growth and then watering the ground with art and ideas and words and hope and love. You’re blossoming and letting the tree break through and climb toward the sun.”

This year’s theme is meant to honor the sacrifices of LGBTQ+ activists throughout history who fought for a more accepting world. However, speakers and members of PRIDENTON reminded everyone that there is still work to be done, and it is crucial to fight for future generations and honor those who came before us.

“We’re here because of the hard work of our predecessors,” Texas House District 64 candidate Nova Martin said. “The Stonewall riots, the White Knight riots, the Castro riots, the AIDS epidemic, the fight for marriage equality, our current flight for transgender liberation. Because of our queer ancestors, in these movements, we are known and we are visible. And some folks don’t like that”

Participants at the event ranged from local businesses, independent vendors and artists, local organizations and more. The winners of the float contest were Tried and True Salon, who won best storefront float and Denton County Public Health, who won best lawn float.

“It’s been amazing,” said Maryam Flory, the Art Room Denton vice president and secretary. “I love seeing all the diversity here and I especially love seeing parents with their kids here and whole families attending. It’s been really joyous.”

Many of these booths donated a portion of their proceeds to various LGBTQ+ charities, including Katherine Wadell, local vendor and owner of Faul Magic. Waddell said she started making art and jewelry after becoming disabled, taking the German word for “lazy,” “faúl” to create the name “Faul Magic” as an empowering message of reclamation.

Waddell said this year she is most passionate about raising money from her charity sticker collection that benefits PRIDENTON, Equality Texas, Point of Pride and ACLU of Texas. She created the collection because of several trans bills that have been and are trying to be passed across the country this year.

“Having made so many trans friends this year from vending, it’s just really heavy on my heart,” Waddell said.

The university’s Willis Library also returned to the event for another year to celebrate its queer comic selection, namely works that include characters with trans and interracial identities. Library staff handed out courtesy cards for community members to access the library’s collection, as well as a raffle for decorated dolls made by a librarian that celebrate dressing up and expressing one’s identity.

“We got a lot more interaction this year and we’ve gotten so many community members that didn’t realize that they could be a part of what we’ve got going on just because they’re not students,” said Ryan McLendon, library student assistant and English sophomore. “I’ve really enjoyed being able to interact with so many queer people outside of campus, just in the Denton area.”

Guest rally speaker and drag performer BodyXBlunts spoke at the event about the importance of others’ continued support of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as carrying the spirit of the community and its members through self-love.

“Showing up is resistance,” BodyXBlunts said. “Expressing joy is resistance. Your mere existence is resistance. You are […] Together we can create a world where we can live freely and proudly without fear of discrimination.”

PRIDENTON will host other Pride month events throughout the rest of June, including Pride flash tattoo sessions at Aces Tattoos and a dance party at Rubber Gloves.

Featured Image: A Night Out on The Square Attendees look at a vendors booth on June 9, 2023. Lauren Campbell.