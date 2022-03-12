Productive ways to spend your spring break

Spring break is upon us, and since we didn’t have one last year, it is important to emphasize how important this break truly is. Whether it be because you want to go have fun with your friends or your brain just can’t take it anymore, a whole week off in the middle of the semester is an opportunity for you to be extremely productive. I have three very productive ways to spend this spring break, and at least one of them can hopefully be found helpful when you get out of your last class by the end of the week.

Do absolutely nothing

We can all be honest with ourselves. This semester has taken a huge mental toll on a lot of us and we are barely halfway through. Whether it is going by fast or taking its sweet time, sometimes you just need to relax and let yourself recharge. When I say do nothing, I don’t mean sleep the day away — it just means do something that prioritizes your mental or physical health.

Try making the elaborate recipe you have wanted for dinner but haven’t had the time to make. Sit down and watch all those movies you have been putting off or spend a whole day going in and out of the movie theater. Catch up with all the great movies 2022 has given us so far, and then go back home and do some more self-care. The week is going to fly by, just like all breaks do, so do what you can to make the most of it. Put yourself in a position to end the semester strong.

Start a new hobby

Having all this new free time available means you can find something new to enjoy. Finding a special hobby or taking up collecting can help take your mind off all the stresses you normally deal with. Since we are creeping up on the end of the semester, having something new to bring joy into your life may help your mental health in the long run. There are literally no limits to this. For one whole week, the world is going to be whatever you make of it. Luckily for some of us, Denton offers a lot of great places to shop and support locals, so making a trip or two to one of those shops could be beneficial to everyone involved.

Operation “Spring Break”

Last and certainly not least, go have the spring break you didn’t have last year. Go hang out with your friends and do all the things you wish you could have done before. Party for hours or travel somewhere new. At this point, doing things safely goes without saying, but going out and enjoying spring break in an extravagant way could be the serotonin boost needed to get you through the rest of the semester.

I know all these plans sound like a lot, especially since a lot of us are going to spend the break getting ahead on schoolwork anyways, but it is worth a shot for those who need it to have a truly relaxing break. We are slowly making our way to the end of the semester and everyone is doing a great job. I know things always seem to get tougher in the spring, but thanks to getting a spring break this year, we may get time to refuel before making it to the finish line.

Featured illustration by Miranda Thomas