Proof of vaccination is the future of attending events

As we near two years since the world changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some aspects of life have managed to go back to a new normal. Concerts are back in full swing as well as some conventions and other public events, and a lot of these places of gathering require proof of vaccination to attend. This is the perfect way to ensure the safety of others, while also enjoying the things we missed, like concerts and conventions. It can be easy for uncertainty to set in while the overwhelming numbers of a concert crowd become worrying, but proof of vaccination helps so those uncertainties may not be as prevalent as they would be.

I recently attended two major events, one requiring vaccination and one that did not, and my experiences went about as well as you would expect. Texas Frightmare Weekend is a giant horror convention, taking place in Dallas every year. The convention finally got to open its doors once again, and horror fans around the country came in to see some of their favorite horror icons. There was no proof of vaccination required, and paranoia lingered the whole time I was there. If lines were too long, or rooms were too crowded, I would often just avoid them altogether. The event also required all guests to wear masks, but you can imagine how well most Texans listened. The event was as safe as it could have been, but requiring guests to show proof of vaccination would have made it to where everyone could have enjoyed themselves with a lot less stress.

The other event I went to was a Harry Styles concert. The show required proof of vaccination, and you could tell just by the atmosphere, everyone was taking it seriously. I really appreciated the lengths everyone went to ensure the event was safe and everyone involved was able to enjoy the show without being paranoid. There is always going to be a risk of those faking their vaccination status, but as time goes on, we will find new ways to stop those types of people from threatening the safety of those who are taking matters seriously.

While most events now are requiring proof of vaccination, we may see some pushback from performers at venues requiring vaccination. I just view those people doing the heavy lifting for us, showing us what musicians and comedians we should stay away from. It is not rocket science, but to some, it is far from understandable. We all want to get back into the world, but we want to do it safely. We have all missed our concerts and conventions, but if we want to go back for the full experience, we must all take the right steps to get there. If people get upset to the point of not going to their event, it just gives those going a safer experience.

I hope as time goes on, movie theaters and other establishments take steps towards requiring vaccination. Those who view the safety of themselves over others don’t deserve the privilege of going to a concert or attending a festival. It is nothing but ignorance at this point, and a lot of people are tired of the consequences of things they don’t control. Requiring vaccination is the best way to keep everyone safe and it makes those big events worth going to again.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas