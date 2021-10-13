North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Proof of vaccination is the future of attending events

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Proof of vaccination is the future of attending events

Proof of vaccination is the future of attending events
October 13
11:03 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
October 7th, 2021

October 7th, 2021

As we near two years since the world changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some aspects of life have managed to go back to a new normal. Concerts are back in full swing as well as some conventions and other public events, and a lot of these places of gathering require proof of vaccination to attend. This is the perfect way to ensure the safety of others, while also enjoying the things we missed, like concerts and conventions. It can be easy for uncertainty to set in while the overwhelming numbers of a concert crowd become worrying, but proof of vaccination helps so those uncertainties may not be as prevalent as they would be.

I recently attended two major events, one requiring vaccination and one that did not, and my experiences went about as well as you would expect. Texas Frightmare Weekend is a giant horror convention, taking place in Dallas every year. The convention finally got to open its doors once again, and horror fans around the country came in to see some of their favorite horror icons. There was no proof of vaccination required, and paranoia lingered the whole time I was there. If lines were too long, or rooms were too crowded, I would often just avoid them altogether. The event also required all guests to wear masks, but you can imagine how well most Texans listened. The event was as safe as it could have been, but requiring guests to show proof of vaccination would have made it to where everyone could have enjoyed themselves with a lot less stress.

The other event I went to was a Harry Styles concert. The show required proof of vaccination, and you could tell just by the atmosphere, everyone was taking it seriously. I really appreciated the lengths everyone went to ensure the event was safe and everyone involved was able to enjoy the show without being paranoid. There is always going to be a risk of those faking their vaccination status, but as time goes on, we will find new ways to stop those types of people from threatening the safety of those who are taking matters seriously.

While most events now are requiring proof of vaccination, we may see some pushback from performers at venues requiring vaccination. I just view those people doing the heavy lifting for us, showing us what musicians and comedians we should stay away from. It is not rocket science, but to some, it is far from understandable. We all want to get back into the world, but we want to do it safely. We have all missed our concerts and conventions, but if we want to go back for the full experience, we must all take the right steps to get there. If people get upset to the point of not going to their event, it just gives those going a safer experience.

I hope as time goes on, movie theaters and other establishments take steps towards requiring vaccination. Those who view the safety of themselves over others don’t deserve the privilege of going to a concert or attending a festival. It is nothing but ignorance at this point, and a lot of people are tired of the consequences of things they don’t control. Requiring vaccination is the best way to keep everyone safe and it makes those big events worth going to again.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@starshipalex: Hi! I’m writing a story for the @ntdaily on #DentonTexas possibly getting a new 5th district. How do you feel about the redistricting? DM me and we can talk about it!

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Stop asking directors about superhero movies📝@OberkromJaden 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/Ni2hi5qF7A

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Proof of vaccination is the future of attending events📝@OberkromJaden 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/hPINctdlJL

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Make sure to sign up for The Roundup and never miss out on our coverage! https://t.co/cLBpzhkLGs

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Have you heard? The EdBoard’s October playlist is finally here! 🎃 https://t.co/SML4ng30qJ

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram