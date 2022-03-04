Protect Trans Kids protest and other March 2 activity on campus

< ► > A group of protestors sit on the steps of Curry Hall during a YCT meeting which hosted Texas House candidate Jeff Younger on March 2, 2022. Photo by Matt Iaia

A protest in response to the Young Conservatives of Texas’ “Criminalize Child Transitions” event took place on Wednesday outside of Curry Hall. The event started at 7 p.m. and hosted Texas House candidate Jeff Younger. Protesters stood outside the building holding signs and chanting their displeasure at Younger’s presence on campus. Younger left the meeting with a police escort which reportedly struck a protester while leaving the scene. The protester was transported off-campus in an ambulance. North Texas Daily photographers were on the scene and captured the protest taking place.

Across campus at Kerr Hall around 9 p.m. multiple cop cars lined Maple St. as Police officers broke up an event happening outside and told those in attendance to leave. Sources at the site say a fight broke out and an ambulance was called. The Daily photographers captured the aftermath of the fight and the police presence on campus.

Featured Image: Texas House candidate Jeff Younger departs the campus with police protection on March 2, 2022. Photo by Matt Iaia