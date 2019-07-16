North Texas Daily

Proud Partnership: Organizations come together in support of LGBTQ art

Proud Partnership: Organizations come together in support of LGBTQ art

Proud Partnership: Organizations come together in support of LGBTQ art
July 16
2019
Art and Pride found a home together on full-color zine pages and in the air of a packed venue during this year’s new collaboration between Spiderweb Salon and PRIDENTON. In the spirit of community, the two organizations came together to allow artists to express themselves and give Denton the opportunity to support LGBTQ art in celebration of Pride.

Spiderweb Salon, having just celebrated their seventh birthday, is a long-standing foundation in the Denton arts community. Their regularly hosted workshops, showcases, readings and parties aim to foster community among local artists.

Bringing Pride to Denton for the third year, PRIDENTON strives to not only create memorable events during the month of June, but to advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ community. Their allegiance with Spiderweb Salon, not only celebrated artists but shone a light on the struggles the community still faces 50 years after the Stonewall riots.

Together, with the help of UNT’s Pride Alliance, the two organizations produced a zine titled Love Is, which featured everything from stick figures to love letters. The zine was released for free and also contained resources for mental health and other services for the LGBTQ community.

The organizations also hosted the Spiderweb Salon Loves PRIDENTON showcase, an event that created a safe space for folks to share their stories, thoughts and songs about life, love and what it means to be LGBTQ. Beyond the official goings on, Spiderweb Salon opened its headquarters to PRIDENTON for meetings and craft nights, serving as a haven for all things LGBTQ and creative.

Photos by Kara Dry

Captions:

Photo 1: Alex Slyvester, PRIDENTON committee member and Student Services Coordinator for the UNT Pride Alliance works on her zine page on the front porch during a zine workhop at the Spiderweb Salon headquarters in Denton, Texas on June 12, 2019. Founded in 2017, PRIDENTON is a local LGBTQ organization which hosts annual Pride events and advocates on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

Photo 2: A banner painted with the phrase “LOVE IS” hangs in front of a window in the living room at the Spiderweb Salon headquarters on June 12, 2019. The banner was created by the artist collective, three years ago to the day to commemorate the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Photo 3: Amid chatter, type writer clicks and music from a Pride playlist, participants use any space they can find to work on their zine pages at the Spiderweb Salon headquarters on June 12, 2019. Spiderweb Salon is a 7 year old art collective focused on creating community around art and self-expression. For this year’s Pride, they opened their doors to PRIDENTON organizers and supporters in order to promote LGBTQ art.

Photo 4: Courtney Marie, Spiderweb Salon co-founder and co- director outlines construction paper letters for the back cover of the “Love Is” zine at the Spiderweb Salon head quarters on June 12, 2019. The multi-color words on the front and back covers were pasted on top of hand-written love letters.

Photo 5: Holding her free zine, Gabby Rocha watches a performer during the Spiderweb Salon Loves PRIDENTON showcase at the Denton County Brewing Company in Denton, Texas on June 26, 2019. “It had me crying from the very beginning so it’s been a good one,” said Rocha about the showcase which featured musicians and artists sharing work centered around love, Pride and the LGBTQ community.

Photo 6: A full audience listens at the Denton County Brewing Company on June 26, 2019 as Denton ISD teacher and writer, Em Ramser shares a poem about “the best day of my week” when she gets to go home and see her partners.

Photo 7: George Ferrie, PRIDENTON committee member and local business owner recieves applause after sharing his poem at the Denton County Brewing Company on June 26, 2019. His piece addressed the fight for equity and equality that is still underway 50 years after the Stonewall riots.

Photo 8: Artist and founder of The Love Revolution Continues, Lei Lei Lashawn, plays an African drum along to her original electronic music at the Denton County Brewing Company on June 26, 2019. The Love Revolution Continues was founded in 2016 and “uses performance art and love to balance the addiction our society has to hatred and violence.”

Photo 9: Following a bit of audience participation led by PRIDENTON committee member Kamyon Conner, the crowd laughs and cheers at the Denton County Brewing Company on June 26, 2019.

Photo 10: Overcome with emotion, Alex Sylvester PRIDENTON committee member, shares her piece titled “A Love Letter to My BREASTS” at the Denton County Brewing Company on June 26, 2019. Sylvester started her performance by asking the audience to “put a little love” on a part of their bodies they may have a tough relationship with. Sylvester was met with hugs from her friends and supporters following her reading.

Kara Dry

Kara Dry

Visuals Editor and Photojournalist

