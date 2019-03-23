Public transit is the best and cheapest way to travel

There’s nothing wrong with taking public transportation. If anything more people should be riding trains and buses because it’s better for the environment, according to National Express Transit.

Think about it, more people can fit in a bus than a single vehicle. With fewer cars and trucks on the road, this causes less smog and traffic noise to occupy the city. Who wouldn’t love to go outside and breathe in fresh air instead of the nasty, gasoline air we breathe in now?

No one likes sitting in traffic for hours or worse, finding a parking spot. For some, finding a parking spot — not just a close spot, but a parking spot at all — can be a nightmare, especially at universities or when going downtown.

Plus, don’t forget about the parking fees. Not only do you have to pay for gas, but you also have to pay to park, and parking ain’t cheap.

Event venues like American Airlines Center and AT&T Stadium have several parking lots but it’s going to cost you. Sure, you can park at the cheapest lot but this means you’re going to have to walk a lot further than if you had paid for the more expensive lot.

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail line leaves you right in front of the AAC and it will only cost you $6 for a day pass, whereas if you drove there you have to total up your mileage plus 20 bucks you spent on parking for the same thing — Victory Station is directly next to a parking lot.

Plus, if you drink or feel tired you don’t have to worry about driving because there is less stress on you.

Also, DART and Denton County Transportation Authority have made it easier and cheaper for us to purchase train tickets. The DCTA recently reduced its riding fare and you can purchase DART, DCTA and Trinity Metro tickets on the GoPass application. No more using those complicated train ticket booths that never work.

The only downside to public transportation is the lack of it. There are not enough train and bus routes around the city. For example, there is a train stop near AT&T Stadium but it’s almost a mile away from the stadium.

For areas like this, where the train stops are far away from attractions whether it be a venue or a shopping center, there should be shuttle buses available. In areas like downtown Denton and downtown Dallas, there are shuttles but this isn’t implemented in every city and suburb.

Public transportation is not only more cost-effective and safer for the environment but it is available for anyone to ride. Public transportation is for everyone, not just for people who don’t have their drivers license or for the poor. Workers of all types ride public transportation, whether it be architects, businessmen and even students.

You don’t have to stress about traffic jams or road closure. All you need to do is make sure of the time the train or bus takes off and make sure you are at the right stop. The GoPass app has features to track the buses and you can easily look at the schedules on your phone.

This way of commuting is accepted in bigger cities like New York City and Chicago, so why does it have to be looked down upon here? We’re all getting to the same place, but by taking public transportation, we’re just spending less money and time doing so.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon