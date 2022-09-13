Public transportation meeting addresses road safety, drive electric week

The North Central Texas Council of Governments held a Transportation Department public meeting on Monday to discuss a roadway safety plan, funding and future projects in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

NCTCOG has been putting together a road safety plan for the last year. The plan will provide a framework for identifying, analyzing and prioritizing roadway safety improvements on local roads, said Senior Transportation Planner Kevin Kroll. The team looked at the causes of fatal injuries, and the most prominent causes they found were speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

“We broke down the data to try to determine what was causing these crashes,” Kroll said. “We looked at demographics, we mapped out crash locations, looked at roadway characteristics, and several other aspects to try to determine why these are happening and how we can prevent them.”

Other areas of concern included bicyclist and pedestrian safety, intersection safety and roadway and lane departures. Kroll said the next steps will be prioritizing safety projects, programs and policies. Their overall goal is to eliminate fatal crashes by 2050.

Senior Air Quality Planner Soria Adibi spoke about National Drive Electric Week, which will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. The goal is to provide education about electric vehicles and facilitate hands-on experiences through displays or ride and drives, Adibi said.

Dallas’ main event will take place Oct. 2 at City Hall, where Denton County Transportation Authority will bring one of their electric buses and discuss job opportunities in hiring drivers for those buses. More information on the week’s events can be found at driveelectricdfw.org.

The last speaker at the meeting was Transportation Planner I Margarita Zollo, who discussed public transportation funding.

“There are, of course, many different types of transportation in our region, and we’re all familiar with the major roadways running through the area as well as the major freight lines and airports,” Zollo said. “Pedestrians and cyclists are also a very important part of transportation in our region, and we view public transportation as an essential part of the comprehensive transportation system.”

For the fiscal year 2022, 64 percent of funds will go towards DART, with 20 percent for Trinity Metro, 6 percent for DCTA and 10 percent for all others.

At the end of the meeting, an audience member asked if DCTA is receiving NCTCOG funding for the GoZone program.

“I believe the GoZone funding would be separate from our traditional federal transit funding,” Transportation Planner III Cody Derrick said in response to the question. “The funding for DCTA would just be for the regional vanpool program, and that’s all that’s being proposed currently.”

Featured Image: Different signs and signals guiding traffic notify drivers on Sept. 12, 2022. Photo by John Anderson