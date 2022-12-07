North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

QB Austin Aune to declare for NFL draft after Frisco Bowl

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

QB Austin Aune to declare for NFL draft after Frisco Bowl

QB Austin Aune to declare for NFL draft after Frisco Bowl
December 07
22:10 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Junior quarterback Austin Aune will declare for the NFL following Football’s bowl game against Boise State on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Aune had a career-year in 2022, averaging 254.5 yards a game and setting a program record for passing touchdowns with 32. The previous mark of 31 was set by Mason Fine, who Aune backed up in 2019.

The 29-year-old led North Texas to a Conference USA Championship game appearance and bowl game berth this year. The Mean Green posted a 7-6 record, going 6-3 in conference play with two losses to the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Aune graduated from Argyle High School in 2012 and originally committed to play college football for Texas Christian University. He ultimately declared for the MLB draft where he was drafted by the Yankees in the second round with the 89th overall pick the same year. Aune played 680 games in the Yankees system before hanging up the mitt in 2017. Aune spent the spring of 2018 with Arkansas University’s football team before transferring to North Texas and sitting out the 2018 season.

2022 marked the first season Aune had the starting quarterback job to himself. In 2020, Aune split snaps throughout the year with fellow sophomore quarterback Jason Bean, who later transferred to Kansas University. 2021 saw Aune share the starting role with sophomore Jace Ruder early in the season before taking over the role more permanently. 

Aune was the oldest quarterback in the nation this season and if he is taken in the NFL draft, he would be the oldest player ever drafted.

Aune’s departure comes a week after athletic director Wren Baker departed the university and days after head football coach Seth Littrell was fired. North Texas will head into the 2023 season with a new athletic director, starting quarterback and head coach.

Featured Image: Junior quarterback Austin Aune warms up before a game on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by John Anderson

Tags
Austin auneJames Carroll
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Carroll

James Carroll

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: QB Austin Aune to declare for NFL draft after Frisco Bowl📝: @justanotherijc 📸: @JohnAndersontxRead more: https://t.co/1IK3zaJZAK

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@kellytran28: hey #unt students! i am doing a story about the new einstein bros bagels opening on campus for @ntdaily. if you have been and would like to share your thoughts, please dm me!

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: University fires head football coach Seth Littrell📝: @jillian_ntdRead more: https://t.co/azhIF7JVxk

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: TWU creates zero tuition program for low-income students📝: John EberhartRead more: https://t.co/3jamzsovVs

- 3 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Men's basketball wins 4 of last 5 games, non-conference slate continues📝: @jillian_ntd 📸: Marco BarreraRead more: https://t.co/HjKiWdg78i

- 3 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram