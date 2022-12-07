QB Austin Aune to declare for NFL draft after Frisco Bowl

Junior quarterback Austin Aune will declare for the NFL following Football’s bowl game against Boise State on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Aune had a career-year in 2022, averaging 254.5 yards a game and setting a program record for passing touchdowns with 32. The previous mark of 31 was set by Mason Fine, who Aune backed up in 2019.

The 29-year-old led North Texas to a Conference USA Championship game appearance and bowl game berth this year. The Mean Green posted a 7-6 record, going 6-3 in conference play with two losses to the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Aune graduated from Argyle High School in 2012 and originally committed to play college football for Texas Christian University. He ultimately declared for the MLB draft where he was drafted by the Yankees in the second round with the 89th overall pick the same year. Aune played 680 games in the Yankees system before hanging up the mitt in 2017. Aune spent the spring of 2018 with Arkansas University’s football team before transferring to North Texas and sitting out the 2018 season.

2022 marked the first season Aune had the starting quarterback job to himself. In 2020, Aune split snaps throughout the year with fellow sophomore quarterback Jason Bean, who later transferred to Kansas University. 2021 saw Aune share the starting role with sophomore Jace Ruder early in the season before taking over the role more permanently.

Aune was the oldest quarterback in the nation this season and if he is taken in the NFL draft, he would be the oldest player ever drafted.

Aune’s departure comes a week after athletic director Wren Baker departed the university and days after head football coach Seth Littrell was fired. North Texas will head into the 2023 season with a new athletic director, starting quarterback and head coach.

Featured Image: Junior quarterback Austin Aune warms up before a game on Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by John Anderson