Quarterback Chandler Rogers will start against Louisiana Tech

North Texas Head Coach Eric Morris announced on Thursday that junior quarterback Chandler Rogers will get the start against Lousiana Tech on Saturday.

Morris made the announcement on his weekly coaches radio show at Rudy’s Barbeque. Rogers will make his first start for the Mean Green after junior quarterback Stone Earle started the first two games of the season.

Rogers started the second half of the game versus Florida International University last week as Earle was battling cramps, and would go on to provide 19 points for North Texas. His play was highlighted by a 23-yard touchdown run to take a 39-38 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“You can definitely tell his calmness out there,” Morris said. “Really excited about the way he was able to perform.”

Rogers is 14-for-22 passing with 211 passing yards, three total touchdowns and one interception so far in the season.

Rogers received word that he was getting the start in the second half with seconds left before kickoff.

“30 seconds before we went out […] the kickoff was about to happen,” Morris said “Stone was kind of getting warm […] then he just bent over and his abs cramped up really bad.”

Despite the cramping, it is not apparent whether the switch is injury-related, as Morris mentioned that the circumstances for Rogers playing in the first two games were “very different.”

“At some point, we need to find one [quarterback] that is going to win us football games,” Morris said. “Then we can build a program around him. I know that […] and both of them know that.”

The Mean Green (0-2) are looking to right the ship as they seek their first win of the season as they head into the open week.

North Texas is set to play against former Conference-USA foe LA Tech on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Featured image: Stone Earle practices on the sidelines at DATCU stadium for the Mean Green football’s first game against Cal on Sep. 2, 2023. Makayla Brown