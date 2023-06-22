‘Rainbow capitalism’ threatens to veer Pride month away from its activist roots

Pride month has continually gravitated away from politics and grown into an opportunity for corporations to take advantage of consumers. Corporations are becoming infamous for their empty support at the beginning of each June towards the LGBTQ+ community.

This phenomenon of pride support by corporations is termed “rainbow capitalism“ and actively harms the community it pretends to support. The ads and campaigns that showcase gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender people using the products that these companies sell are at the end of the day solely for their own benefit.

Seventy percent of Americans support gay marriage and 46 percent of Americans believe that changing one’s gender is morally acceptable as of March 2021, according to Gallup. The LGBTQ+ community’s supporters are at the very least a strong minority, making them a powerful consumer base to cater to. While some issues such as transgender athletes performing in their preferred gender category only have 34 percent support, the temptation of sales makes the “risk” of Pride merchandise worth it.

The controversy surrounding Target’s 2023 Pride collection indicates the hollowness of the allyship these companies offer. Following many threats and right-wing pushback against the corporation’s pride collection, it pulled pride-themed merchandise from its stores. Target’s statement regarding the controversy explained that it did not want its team members’ safety to be impacted by the threats made due to the collection. While the prioritization of their employees’ safety is admirable, pride-affiliated marketing campaigns frequently become sources of controversy — at this point, it’s expected. This moment could have been used as an opportunity to make a stand on the issues it claims to support because ultimately the backlash Target received represents discrimination towards the LGBTQ+ community. Based on its response to the Pride collection backlash, Target clearly prioritizes its sales and marketability.

Target is not the only company to back-pedal its support for LGBTQ+ representation. Budlight partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social media influencer with a following of 10.8 million on TikTok, for a March Madness giveaway of $15,000 at the beginning of April 2023. The partnership sparked a Budlight boycott with names like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt posting their disdain for the beer company on social media. Budlight sales have fallen 23 percent from last year following the controversy, according to Vox. Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Budlight’s parent company Anheuser-Busch, released a statement following the controversy.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” Whitworth stated in an address entitled “Our Responsibility to America”.

The statement avoided directly mentioning Dylan Mulvaney or LGBTQ+ issues but does emphasize its “proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans”. The statement’s apparent purpose seems to be to repair the relationship with its traditional consumer base, leaving the LGBTQ+ community out to dry.

With companies deciding between supporting the LGBTQ+ community for profit or bending to their consumer base’s wishes, allyship is the least of their concern. Companies’ allyship at the bare minimum is a gesture and often lacks the follow-through to support the LGBTQ+ community in their time of need. Prior to Budlight’s campaign with Dylan Mulvaney, the company had been known to give donations to anti-trans lawmakers and in 2021 boycotted from the Stonewall Inn, according to Vox and Vice.

Budlight isn’t the only company oscillating between celebrating Pride and supporting homophobic agendas. AT&T gave donations to 16 different lawmakers who supported anti-trans laws after stating that it did not believe in the discrimination against trans youth in 2020, according to Vice. Similarly, Wells Fargo donated money to 15 legislators in 4 different states that supported anti-trans laws in 2020 after voicing their support for Pride month on Twitter, reported Vice.

With 250 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022 alone being introduced in legislation across the United States, according to USA Today now is not the time for empty gestures from corporations. Companies are continually abandoning their Pride initiatives when times get tough, revealing that their priorities are with profits. The empty support offered by these companies is doing more harm than good for the communities they attempt to align with. These corporate attempts at allyship have done nothing but give anti-LGBTQ+ individuals platforms to perpetuate their discrimination, exposing an already vulnerable community to their violence.

Ultimately, corporations have lost sight of the political activism that Pride Month represents and only view it as a marketing strategy. The profits that these companies make from these collections often end up in the hands of legislators who mean to harm them the most. People should second-guess before they purchase from these seemingly supportive companies and stay wary of “rainbow capitalism.”

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza