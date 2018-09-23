North Texas Daily

Rally for America fosters connections between Republican representatives and voters

September 23
21:56 2018
About 200 people attended the Rally for America, a gathering for Republicans in Denton County to speak to their supporters, in Highland Village from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Doubletree Ranch park. The rally was sponsored by Denton County Republican Party and State Senator Jane Nelson emceed the rally.

Jayne Howell, Denton County Republican Party Chairman, said the event was geared toward generating momentum for the party moving into the midterm elections and an opportunity for residents to meet their elected officials. Howell said the rally was also a chance to highlight the importance of voting.

Texas District 12 Representative Jane Nelson (left) speaks with District 24 Representative Michael Burgess (right) at the Rally for America event at Double Tree Ranch Park in Highland Village on Sept. 23. Sara Carpenter

“If we don’t get the vote out, we will lose Texas and then we will lose America,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said to the crowd.

Paxton was a speaker at the event and said he has spent the last three-and-a-half years suing the Obama Administration 27 times over the constitutionality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. Paxton is up for re-election this November against Democrat Justin Nelson, a Houston attorney.

Paxton said if a Democratic Attorney General is elected, not mentioning Nelson by name, conservative issues like voter I.D. laws, redistricting, defunding Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities will be challenged in a liberal court.

“I’m not really worried about this guy I’m running against,” Paxton said to the crowd, alluding to Nelson. “We are all running against the same guy. We are all running against Ted Cruz’s opponent [Beto O’Rourke].”

Although Senator Ted Cruz was absent from the rally, his father, Rafael Cruz, took the stage to speak about his son and the necessity of voting for Republicans.

Rafael Cruz, father of Senator Ted Cruz, addresses the crowd at the Rally for America event. Sara Carpenter

Cruz said the Democratic party is energized, in a frenzy and are using their common hatred for President Donald Trump to energize their “troops.”

“I can guarantee they will show up at the poll,” Cruz said, in reference to Democratic turnout for the midterm election. “We need to get ourselves unified. We can’t afford to be about each other’s necks.”

Dr. Lynn Stucky, a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives, serves Denton County’s 64th district. Stucky is also up for re-election, running against Democrat Andrew Morris.

“We are going to give 110 percent past [Nov. 6],” Stucky said. “My objective is to get people to see the importance of voting because it is a right.”

Stucky said his primary focuses are in the “sanctity of life, border security and Second Amendment rights.”

Political science and religious studies sophomore Jackson Sweet attended the rally and said he thoroughly enjoyed the event. Sweet also serves as an intern for Student Government Association.

“I felt it was a very good way for all GOP candidates running in Denton County to rally the conservative base and get out the vote for the November general election,” Sweet said through Instagram. “It was also a great way for top-ballot candidates to meet and greet those who don’t attend large fundraising events. I feel like family-friendly rallying events like this one is an effective way to energize the conservative base.”

Featured Image: Rafael Cruz, father of Senator Ted Cruz, addresses the crowd at the Rally for America event at Double Tree Ranch Park in Highland Village on Sept. 23. Sara Carpenter

