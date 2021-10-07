Ranking the top five horror franchises of all time

It is officially October, which means it is officially time to crank out as much horror content as possible within a matter of 31 days. I love to talk about horror movies any chance I get, and some of the best horror movies have spawned large franchises over the years. The following are my top five horror franchises in case you have free time to watch a slew of scary movies this spooky season.

5. The “Child’s Play” Franchise

The fear of creepy dolls has consistently been present in pop culture, and we have “Child’s Play” to thank. The concept of a killer doll chasing people around seems almost comical, and for a lot of the films in the franchise, it is. When looking for good horror franchises, you are going to have to dig through a lot of garbage, but this franchise does not require too much digging. You can argue each film is just as enjoyable as the last, and a lot of the “Child’s Play” fans are extremely loving of all eight movies. Yes, even the extremely out-of-place one from 2019.

4. The “Scream” Franchise

While the first “Scream” movie is arguably the greatest horror movie ever made, the three sequels don’t help out the average score of the franchise. I find a lot of comfort in “Scream 2” and “Scream 4,” but “Scream 3” may be one of the worst horror movies I have ever seen. This franchise does give us some of the most iconic scenes in horror history, as well as some of the most lovable protagonists in any franchise. With the fifth installment coming at the beginning of 2022, maybe the “Scream” franchise will find itself higher on this list next October.

3. The “Halloween” Franchise

This is definitely my favorite franchise of the bunch, but it is hard to put it any higher on the list thanks to the middle entries of the franchise. The first “Halloween” is one of the best horror movies of all time, but after the first film, we are bombarded by a huge hoard of mediocrity. When the franchise got a reboot sequel back in 2018, it was no longer looked at as a joke, and in a couple of weeks when “Halloween Kills” hits theaters, the franchise may find itself on top once again.

2. The “A Nightmare on Elm Street” Franchise

We often talk about “quality over quantity” being an essential way to decide how most franchises should be viewed, but what about when a franchise can do both? With seven entries, not including the terrible reboot from 2010, I would be willing to say six of the films are extremely enjoyable. Freddy Krueger is a horror icon, and it is all because this franchise was able to perform well every time it hit the big screen. As much as I would love to see another take on the timeless classic, I also enjoy these movies being true to their continuity and being a beautiful time capsule of a franchise.

1. The “Friday the 13th” Franchise

If you want to get in the spooky spirit while also laughing consistently along the way, this franchise is the one for you. While it may be the most repetitive of the bunch, I find it very enjoyable and easy to watch. The wackiness is turned up all the way, and you will hardly find yourself being actually scared. If you are going to start this time of the year watching any franchise with some friends, there is no better one than the “Friday the 13th” franchise. Jason Voorhees is the most iconic horror villain ever, and all of these movies build the reasons why. It is the perfect series to get into the horror genre with, and it will provide some good laughs along the way.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas