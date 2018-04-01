Rayzor Ranch to add food, entertainment options by summer

Construction has officially begun at Rayzor Ranch Town Center and is expected to be completed by June 2018. Restaurants, shops and a luxury apartment complex will be added once the construction is finished.

RED Development broke ground in March on three new multi-tenant buildings at what’s locally known as Rayzor Ranch, located at the intersection of I-35 and U.S. 380.

The tenant buildings are pre-leased to Zoe’s Kitchen, Massage Envy and Sprint, according to a press release.

The Village, an 11-acre parcel being developed by EPC Real Estate Group, will include 292 luxury apartments with studio, one and two bedroom units. The complex will open in early summer 2019.

These new developments are part of phase three of Rayzor Ranch Town Center’s multistage infrastructure development. Phase one was completed in 2016, opening spaces to tenants. Phase two ended in 2017 with the opening of a hotel and convention center and phase three kicked off in 2018.

RED Development managing partner Scott Rehorn said the addition of tenants at Rayzor Ranch Town Center brings both energy and excitement to Denton.

“As new tenants begin to open, construction milestones are met, leasing momentum continues and the luxury apartments take shape, we’ll begin to create density and liveliness that will make this project a standout in Denton and surrounding communities,” Rehorn said in an email. “We hope the community takes pride in this unique, regional mixed-use destination.”

Construction began recently on the frame of the building that will become an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Rayzor Ranch Marketplace. The building will be located just next to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Jake King/DRC

Rehorn said Denton is benefitting from the strong economy in Texas and especially Dallas which draws in new business from all over. When tenants build a “solid market” in the region, they start to branch out and expand to the Denton area and places such as Rayzor Ranch Town Center.

“Denton has proven to be a solid market,” Rehorn said. “In fact, some of the tenants at Rayzor Ranch have sales that are in the top third of the metro-Dallas market. Denton is a great city that has a lot to offer and businesses are taking notice.”

Kinesiology junior Cameron Badolato said he would like to see new shops at the current shopping centers, preferably clothing stores.

“I think the addition of new shops and businesses will definitely be good for the community,” Badolato said. “Denton is home to many college students that are always interested in shopping and going out. Businesses should easily thrive in this area because of help from the student population.”

Journalism junior Preston Lawrence said he thinks adding more to Rayzor Ranch Town Center will leave a positive impact on the Denton community and for him individually.

“It will bring in more options of places for people to shop at,” Lawrence said. “Which I know would benefit myself in the long run, especially if they are stores or places I like to shop or eat at.”

Some of the recent and upcoming openings are:

Brain Balance: newly opened.

Rooms To Go: will open the week of April 19.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: will open summer 2018.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: will open summer 2018.

Andy B’s Entertainment & Bowling Center: will open early 2019.

“I live pretty close to Razor Ranch so more shops and restaurants will help me stay on one side of Denton,” accounting junior George Arciniega said. “The additional shops will give me a wider variety of shops and restaurants.”

Rehorn said RED Development’s consistent growth at Rayzor Ranch Town Center will impact the Denton community for consumers and tenants.

“It’s RED’s plan and goal to continue to create a destination that will have something for everyone in Denton,” Rehorn said. “Along with the shopping, dining, entertainment and daily-life needs, we’re focused on creating a destination where people feel welcome to stay, socialize, interact and experience all that Rayzor Ranch Town Center has to offer.”