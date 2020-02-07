North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Recap: Mean Green collapse late to Middle Tennessee, fall 80-60

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Recap: Mean Green collapse late to Middle Tennessee, fall 80-60

Recap: Mean Green collapse late to Middle Tennessee, fall 80-60
February 07
16:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
6th, February 2020

6th, February 2020

After not trailing up until the five-minute mark of the third period, the North Texas women’s basketball team (9-13, 3-7 Conference USA) collapsed against Middle Tennessee (16-7, 10-2 C-USA) falling 80-60.

North Texas concluded the third quarter with a lead, however, the fourth belonged to the Lady Raiders as they began the period on a 16-to-0 run. They finished the quarter with a 24-to-4 advantage to give the Mean Green their third straight loss.

“Right now, we’re playing about 30 minutes of a game the way we’re supposed to,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The other — I can’t even explain. We have to figure out to put a 40-minute game together.”

North Texas held a lead for nearly the entire first half and shot 57 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the 3-point line. They would end the game shooting 46 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

The Lady Raiders took advantage of 14 North Texas turnovers and returned them for 20 points. They also won the battle from the free-throw line going 83 percent on 10-of-12 shooting, while the Mean Green went 6-of-15 for 40 percent.

“We weren’t able to push the pace as much as [the first half],” Mitchell said. “We didn’t get as many stops. We went away from what was working. We didn’t hit shots and that affected our energy.”

Freshman guard Anastasia Hayes put in 33-points for the Lady Raiders on 14-of-25 shooting.

Senior post player Anisha George led North Texas in scoring with 14 points in 24 minutes on 7-of-10 shooting. Freshman guard N’Yah Boyd and sophomore guard Charlene Shepherd both managed to score in the double-digits with 11 and 10 points.

UP NEXT: The Mean Green will take on Alabama-Birmingham (15-8, 7-4 C-USA) at the Super Pit.

Featured Image: Freshman guard Randi Thompson dribbles the ball before passing it to another UNT player on Feb. 6th, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell

Tags
Alabama Birminghambasketballjalie mitchellmean greenmiddle tennesseeN'Yah Boydnorth texassportswomen's basketball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Joshua Paveglio

Joshua Paveglio

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: Mean Green collapse late to Middle Tennessee, fall 80-60 📝by @joshpaveglio 📷by @RyTheCameraman https://t.co/XZS

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
‼️Nominations close TONIGHT at 5! Follow the link! https://t.co/rcJ3GurB5X

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: Senior wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. to transfer out from UNT 📝by @thereal_Suarez https://t.co/Ukj0IuUkuC

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: Men’s basketball rebounds against Middle Tennessee, regains the lead in Conference USA 📝by @deondrejones34 📷by @…

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: We tested and ranked every Girl Scout cookie so you don’t have to. Let us know your favorite Girl Scout c… https://t.co/K74VMBzbRO

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.