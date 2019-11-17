Recap: Mean Green fall to the Razorbacks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

North Texas surrendered three goals in their 3-0 shutout loss to Arkansas in what would be a first-round exit in the 2019-20 NCAA Tournament. The Mean Green captured their third straight Conference USA crown in their 5-2 win against Florida Atlantic upon playing Arkansas.

Similarly to North Texas, the Razorbacks enjoyed a successful season after finishing as the runner up in the SEC Tournament with a final record of 17-3-2.

“The more you watched them on film you started to understand how good this team is and why they beat teams like North Carolina and won the SEC,” Hedlund said. “I’m very proud of my girls. We went through our conference tournament, winning all three games and used really my starters the entire conference tournament and I think that had a little bit of an effect today.”

North Texas was outshout by the Razorbacks 26:1 with the Mean Green’s lone shot attempt being in the first half. It was 0-0 at the half as the first score didn’t occur until the 54′ mark. Three separate Razorbacks scored with Tori Cannata, Parker Goins (81′) and Kaelee Van Gundy (83′) all scoring in the second half.

With the final chapter of North Texas’ season being over, they’ll wave farewell to three seniors in defenders Dominique James, Natalie Newell and Madeline Guderian. The Mean Green also have three more players who will be stepping away from the game in junior midfielder Logan Bruffett and redshirt junior defenders Brittney Lawson and Lauren Frank.

“I will miss my seniors,” head coach John Hedlund said. ” They have done so much for this program and our championship success. I’m glad they got to go out as C-USA champions and were able to win at home in front of our great fans.”

Featured Image: Junior forward Berklee Peters opens up for a shot against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 10, 2019. Image by Zach Thomas