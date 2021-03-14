Recap: Mean Green get 3-0 win over Lady Techsters on senior day

North Texas volleyball won its senior day game against Louisiana Tech University by a score of 3-0 in Denton. The win comes after the Mean Green sustained 3-0 loss to Rice University last week.

The game began with a celebration of the Mean Green’s seniors who will not be returning next season, including outside hitter Barbara Martin, middle blocker Miranda Youmans and outside hitter Valerie Valerian. Senior and captain Kaliegh Skopal will be staying with the team for another season.

“It’s just overall just a rush of emotions just to be here,” Valerian said. “I definitely can say from my perspective and other seniors too as well it’s been a journey, there’s been a lot of ups and downs, but overall it’s just nice to see [people] congratulating our hard work and dedication into this program.”

Valerian missed the first half of the season while interning at PricewaterhouseCoopers Accounting Firm in Dallas. North Texas is 2-2 since she came back in a win over the Sooners.

“I didn’t like how it had to end as far as Covid and the internship, so I just wanted to take control and play with them one last time,” Valerian said. “You pour your heart and soul into a program for four years, and for it to end like that, I couldn’t do it.”

Valerian and Martin led the Mean Green with 10 and eight kills, respectively. Miranda Youmans also made her presence know with seven kills of her own.

“I think it’s kind of a bittersweet feeling because they’re leaving us soon,” Junior defensive specialist Henrianna Ibarra said. “It’s also a great way to celebrate them with a win.”

The Mean Green won in every facet of the game except for attacks and blocks. North Texas also shot a season-high 43.2 percent as a team.

Up Next: North Texas will rematch the Lady Techsters tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Denton.

Featured Image: Senior setter Kaliegh Skopal sets up a Mean Green teammate for a spike against Oklahoma on March 4, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas