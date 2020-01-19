Recap: Mean Green tennis doesn’t flinch against Stephen F. Austin

The Mean Green tennis team kicked off the spring semester as they came out victorious against Stephen F. Austin with a final score of 7-0. Throughout singles and doubles on Friday, the Mean Green dropped one set in total.

“What I like about this team is their energy and togetherness, it is by committee, like ‘let’s do this all together’ kind of spirit, and I really enjoyed that today,” head coach Sujay Lama said.

In singles, freshman Sophia Hummel exerted her will against her opponent and won 6-3 and 6-0. Junior Nhidi Surapaneni, freshmen Maria Ponomareva and Kexuan Zhou all won their matches in straight sets.

In doubles, the two freshmen Hummel and Zhou won 6-1, and on the court next to them, Ponomareva and Surapaneni won 6-3.

“That match was really exciting, with them struggling with the flu, the timing wasn’t at their best, but we talk a lot about finding a way to win when there is adversity,” Lama said. “They just have this special chemistry, there is just something about those two. It’s just unbelievable, they just click as a team.”

Their next match is Jan. 19, this Sunday versus New Mexico State at 11 a.m. at the Waranch Tennis Complex.

Results:

Singles

Hummel def. Bleicher: 6-3, 6-0

Zhou def. Kamal: 6-4, 6-3

Ponomareva def. Cerdan: 6-1, 7-5

Badwy def. Walker: 6-4, 6-1

Surapaneni def. Tiboldi: 6-2, 6-4

Heczey def. Guilante: 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Hummel/Zhou def. Tiboldi/Cerdan: 6-1

Surapaneni/Ponomareva def. Walker/Kamal: 6-3

Heczey/Badwy def. Guilante/Fabre: 7-6 (7-5)

Featured Image: Sophomore Maria Ponomareva receives serve from Stephen F Austin opponent in doubles match on Jan. 17, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas