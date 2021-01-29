North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

RECAP: Men’s basketball cooks Rice in first match up of the year

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

RECAP: Men’s basketball cooks Rice in first match up of the year

RECAP: Men’s basketball cooks Rice in first match up of the year
January 29
20:42 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
28th January, 2021

28th January, 2021

Despite not seeing any gameplay since topping University of Texas at El Paso (7-8, 3-6 Conference-USA) 74-65 on Jan. 16, the men’s basketball squad (8-5, 4-1 C-USA) edged out a win against Rice University (10-7, 4-5 C-USA) on Friday by a score of 79-74.

With 3:28 left in the game, senior guard James Reese jumped to contest a 3-pointer and landed awkwardly, grabbing his left ankle after the play. Reese was able to walk off the court under his own power and sat out for the rest of the game, but head coach Grant McCasland said he does not think Reese sustained a serious injury.

“He asked to go back in the game, and [when] I asked him how he was feeling when we walked in the locker room, he said ‘I’m good coach,'” McCasland said. “I don’t have any concern with that, I think it probably scared him a little bit more than anything. He wanted to go back in, I just felt like it was best to rest him in that situation.”

In what was a close game throughout with neither team leading by more than seven points, senior guard Javion Hamlet’s career night scoring the ball made the difference for the Mean Green.

Hamlet finished with a career-high 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting and came up big late in the second half, scoring or assisting on 18 of North Texas’ final 22 points. In the final 37 seconds, he made a contested floater and hit five free throws to seal the win.

“I thought Javion, at the end of the game, was just tremendous,” McCasland said. “[He] made that pass to Drez when he made that three, made that floater in the paint, made his free throws, he just knows how to close.”

McCasland said Hamlet told him he would close the game out during a timeout late in the second half.

“You’re in those timeouts at the end of the game, and [Hamlet] had missed a pretty difficult layup with four minutes to go in the game,” McCasland said. “I was like ‘Hey man, jump stop and finish,’ and he said ‘Coach, I got you, I’m gonna close this.’ He’s just got such a competitor’s, winner’s mentality. It’s really a credit to how hard he works and the effort he puts in off the floor in practice that makes the biggest difference.”

After two games against Old Dominion were postponed last week due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarchs’ program, Hamlet said it was a blessing for the team to get back on the court and their execution was improved from the beginning of the season.

“It’s a blessing, a big blessing,” Hamlet said. “We’ve been anxious to play, got the game canceled last week and couldn’t play. To be able to come out here and compete, it’s just a blessing. I’m proud ’cause [in the] beginning of the season, we weren’t executing like that and stuff was discombobulated. We’re just getting better each and every day at practice, and we’re about to hit our peak in a minute.”

UP NEXT: Men’s basketball will return to Denton and try to sweep Rice on Sunday with tip off set for 3 p.m.

Featured Image: Redshirt senior guard Javion Hamlet celebrates after scoring a layup and a foul against UTEP on Jan. 16, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
C-USA men's basketballGrant McCaslandHead coach Grant McCaslandJavion HamletMean Green men's basketballmen's basketballnorth texas mbbNorth Texas men's basketballRice MBBRice men's basketball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: The eagle has landed as new dining hall holds “soft-open” for students📝 @Cris_to_balSoto 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/z7EukXSCtr https://t.co/k5J3AUbp3a

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@thereal_Suarez: In case ya’ll were wondering. That is in fact @bekah899’s portrait on the wall in our studio.S/O to the one and only @AustinBanzon for another masterpiece of an illustration🔥🤘🏽 https://t.co/sRCUEOz3MU

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Men’s basketball cooks Rice in first match up of the year📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/mHgInV5O4m

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Last Draft Podcast: We're kicking off the new semester with @Tzac24 and @thereal_Suarez. We will discuss all things related to UNT sports, hot takes and have a variety of guest athletes and coaches that will make appearances over the weeks to come! https://t.co/oBQkjgA0Ec https://t.co/WWwmMnEtg7

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: ‘The Mandalorian’ season two is Star Wars at its peak📝 @OberkromJaden https://t.co/eBslyACTVG

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram