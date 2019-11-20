North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Recap: North Texas breaks three-game losing streak in win over North Carolina A&M

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Recap: North Texas breaks three-game losing streak in win over North Carolina A&M

Recap: North Texas breaks three-game losing streak in win over North Carolina A&M
November 20
14:00 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
14th November, 2019 Edition

14th November, 2019 Edition

North Texas (2-3) shifted their three-game losing streak in their home win over North Carolina A&M (1-4). They defeated the Aggies by a score of 80-60 after finishing the game with an overall field goal percentage of 54. North Texas finished shooting 52 percent from 3-point range while the Aggies shot 41 percent from the field and 17 percent from beyond the arc.

“We came out and we really moved the ball well,” junior guard James Reese said. “We played with a sense of urgency and stayed patient and opened up the defense.”

Four Mean green players scored in double digits, however, redshirt sophomore Umoja Gibson led the team in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting and 4-for-7 from behind the arc.

“When [Gibson] plays like that he can take us very far,” redshirt junior Abdul Mohamed said. “If he keeps playing like that he’s going to boost everybody else up and he’s going to keep playing like that.”

Reese and redshirt junior Javion Hamlet both scored 13 points each and Deng Geu tallied 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting to go along with six rebounds. The Mean green struggled early starting 1-for-5 from the field and allowing the Aggies to jump out to an early lead. However, newcomers such as graduate transfer forward Deng Geu and junior guard Javion Hamlet managed to either score or assist on the first 14 Mean Green points, keeping North Texas in the game.

“It took us a little bit to get going,” head coach Grant McCasland said. “We were sluggish early, but you could tell the more we play together the better we played. I thought [Hamlet] was really pivotal early making sure that we got going.”

The Aggies came out and established an effective 9-1 run, however, McCasland called a timeout immediately and the Mean Green responded immediately with their own 11-0 run.

“Most nights we’re going to give great effort defensively,” McCasland said. “We had a little lapse there in the second half but, I’m proud of the way we competed on the defensive end.”

North Texas will return to action on Friday when they travel to Jamaica to play in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic to play Rhode Island, they’ll follow that game up by playing against No.17 Utah State.

“The [team] is excited to get out of town and go to the beach,” McCasland said. “But, we’ve been clear on the reason why we’re going there: to get two wins.”

Featured Image: Redshirt junior Javion Hamlet dribbles into the lane to finish at the rim against North Carolina A&M on Nov. 19, 2019. Image by Zach Thomas

Tags
Abdul MuhammadbasketballGrant McCaslandJames ReeseJersey Mike's Jamaica Classicmean greenNorth Carolina A&Mnorth texassports
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Joshua Paveglio

Joshua Paveglio

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Songwriters should receive public recognition for their work#lizzo #arianagrande #taylorswifthttps://t.co/M2HvIoLmu2

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ZacharyACottam: some exciting ~professional~ news: I’m delighted to announce I’ll be serving the North Texas Daily as its next Editor-i…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Apple's new gender-neutral emojis are important for non-binary peoplehttps://t.co/tAFAzrPqBo

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @joshpaveglio: I’m here at The Super Pit for the @ntdaily as North Texas (1-3) will look to bounce back from their slow start in a home…

- 19 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: 'Subtitle elitism' in the anime community is toxicby @Hyper_Gamer_17https://t.co/J7771tjKeo

- 22 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.