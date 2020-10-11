RECAP: North Texas falls to Charlotte despite Jaelon Darden’s efforts

The North Texas (1-3, 0-2 Conference USA) offense was unable to cash in with points on three possessions in the Charlotte’s (1-2, 1-1 C-USA) red zone during the first half, including two possessions ending on unsuccessful 31- and 32-yard field goal attempts. The 49-21 loss for North Texas sets the team on a current three-home game losing streak.

The 49ers offense tallied 599 total yards of offense on the night. Two hundred fourteen total offensive yards came courtesy of senior running back Aaron McAllister who also scored two touchdowns.

“We didn’t play good enough football to have success,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “Whether it was special teams, offense going 1-for-4 in the red zone or missed tackles in the backfield and opportunities to get off the field on defense, it wasn’t good enough. We were 3-for-13 on third down on offense. You can’t win games doing that and we didn’t play good ball tonight.”

North Texas fell behind 14-0 following a receiving and passing touchdown by junior Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds. Sophomore quarterback Austin Aune completed a 28-yard pass to senior wide receiver Jaelon Darden to find the endzone and make it a one-possession game at 14-7.

Aune and Darden connected three times in the endzone in Saturday night’s matchup. Aune finished the night with 23-of-43 attempts on 382 yards and three touchdowns. Darden had a career-high 244 yards and 13 receptions, including his fourth career game with three receiving touchdowns.

In all four games this season, the North Texas offense totaled more than 475 yards in each game.

“[Littrell] called my number and I was able to execute and make plays,” Darden said. “I practiced hard all week and I’m not surprised with how I performed on Saturday with the preparation.”

Charlotte was able to score on big plays against the Mean Green defense coming from a 71-yard passing touchdown to McAllister and a 66-yard rushing touchdown by McAllister.

The North Texas defense allowed 550 yards of total offense in three of the first four games this season.

“We’re in a skid and we have to get out of it because at the end of the day we’re gonna win football games here,” Littrell said. “I know our guys feel the same way and we have to get back to work by doing a better job as coaches and players. Eventually you have to get out there and win games, we can sit and talk about it all day long but you have to make plays – plain and simple. You make plays, you gain confidence.”

UP NEXT: North Texas travels to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, next Saturday to take on Middle Tennessee (1-4, 1-2 C-USA) where the Blue Raiders came off a 31-28 win against Florida International (0-2, 0-1 C-USA) Saturday evening.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas