Recap: North Texas softball takes opening two Friday games of the North Texas classic

Softball closed its first two games of the weekend with consecutive run-rule victories riding on the long ball from junior infielder Tayla Evans, freshman infielder Rayna Lewis and freshman outfielder Molly Rainey. The Mean Green (6-3, Conference USA 0-0) took their first game 9-1 against Stephen F. Austin University and a 9-0 shutout win over the University of the Incarnate Word.

Senior pitchers Hope Trautwein and Gigi Wall earned wins in both games combining for one run allowed in 9 innings pitched of the 10 total innings played.

“I was really excited about how we played against [Stephen F. Austin], they’re a good program that’s well-coached and have a lot of good players,” Head coach Rodney DeLong said. “To come out and play that well was pleasing, then we continued to hit in the second game and did a lot of good things. I’m proud of how we performed today.”

Game One: North Texas 9, Stephen F. Austin 1

Following a 10-2 run-rule victory over Abilene Christian University on Tuesday, North Texas looked to start 2-0 on their home stretch of games against the Ladyjacks (1-5, Southland 0-0).

Trautwein took the ball for the Mean Green surrendering one run on three hits and striking out one in four innings pitched.

The Lady Jacks scored on a solo home run in the top of the first by sophomore Ladyjacks catcher Gaby Garcia.

The Mean Green responded the following bottom half of the inning with eight runs. With Rainey and senior outfielder Tarah Hilton reaching base, Evans knocked in a three-run home run to take a 3-1 lead.

Freshman infielder Maia Wark doubled in fellow freshman catcher Kalei Christensen on an RBI double. Rainey padded North Texas’ lead on a grand slam driving in Wark, Hilton and senior outfielder Tuesday DerMargosian to push an 8-1 lead.

Senior infielder Kourtney Williams hit an RBI double to center field bringing home Christensen.

Trautwein kept the Ladyjacks off the board between innings two through four. Sophomore pitcher Ariel Thompson closed out the fifth inning to finalize a 9-1 Mean Green victory.

Evans and Rainey led the offense with a combined seven RBI’s on their home runs. Garcia led SFA with the home run and only RBI.

Trautwein earned her third win of the season on 4 innings pitched, allowing three hits, one run and one strikeout.

Game Two: North Texas 9, Incarnate Word 0

North Texas’ last meeting resulted in an 11-4 win in the 2020 season. Wall received the nod to take the circle for game two against Incarnate Word (0-2, Southland 0-0).

The first three batters reached base for North Texas in the bottom of the first as Lewis blasted a grand slam to give North Texas a 4-0 lead.

Freshman outfielder Lexi Cobb and sophomore infielder Candain Callahan scored on errors to pad the Mean Green lead to 6-0 by the end of the first inning.

Wall through three innings did not allow a baserunner while striking out three Cardinal hitters.

North Texas tacked on two additional runs on an RBI single by freshman outfielder Katy Truitt and an RBI double by freshman catcher Ashlyn Walker. Truitt in the following inning brought in her second RBI of the game to make it a 9-0 lead through four complete innings.

In the top of the fifth inning, Incarnate Word had two runners with on planning to spoil Wall’s shutout. Wall struck out Cardinals’ second basemen Hailey Goins to ensure the complete game shutout.

Lewis led the North Texas offense with a 1-3 game including 4 RBI’s. Truitt had a game-high two hits and 2 RBI’s.

Wall earned her second win on the complete game shutout going five innings, striking out five, allowing three hits.

“Anytime we can get off to a lead early with as well as we throw, it’s great,” DeLong added. “We want to get off to a lead early and make people fight from behind against our pitching.”

Up Next: North Texas will play Incarnate Word at 11:30 a.m. and Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m Saturday.

Featured Image: Freshman infielder Maia Wark prepares to swing on Feb. 26, 2021. Image by Preston Rios