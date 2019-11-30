Recap: North Texas volleyball gets revenge win against the Mustangs

North Texas (17-12, 10-4 Conference USA) reigns victorious against Southern Methodist (18-10, 11-5 American Athletic Conference) after losing to them earlier this season in four sets. North Texas won sets one, two and four by 25-15, 25-22, 29-27. The Mustangs won set three with the final score being 25-14. After losing in the first round of the C-USA tournament to Texas-San Antonio.

North Texas starters were sophomore setter Kailyn O’Neal, junior outside hitter Barbara Teakell, junior middle blocker Miranda Youmans, sophomore outside hitter Rhett Robinson, junior outside hitter Valerie Valerian, freshman middle blocker Alysha Johnson and freshman libero Aleeyah Galdeira.

Robinson received 18 kills with a hitting percentage of 32.6 percent, an assist, four digs, and six blocks. Valerian had 14 kills with a hitting percentage of 17.6, two aces, and 14 digs for a double-double. Teakell accumulated 12 kills, 16 digs, three assists, and an ace helping her get a double-double.

Youmans received nine kills with 56.2 percent, six blocks, and a dig. Galdeira had a kill with a hitting percentage of 100, 24 digs, an ace and two assists. O’Neal had two kills, 38 assists, and 15 digs, capturing a double-double. Senior defensive specialist Olivia Petnicki in her last game for the Mean Green had an ace. Johnson accumulated two kills, two blocks and a dig.

North Texas had one more kill than the Mustangs with 59 kills to 58 kills. North Texas had a higher hitting percentage as a whole compared to Southern Methodist 22.9 percent to 19.8 percent. The Mustangs had more assist than the Mean Green with 54 assists to 47 assists. North Texas also had more aces with fives aces compared to Southern Methodist’s two. The Mustangs had more digs than the Mean Green in the match with 93 digs to 77 digs. North Texas received more total blocks than the Mustangs with nine blocks to five blocks.

For Southern Methodist, sophomore outside hitter Hannah Jacobs had 14 kills with a hitting percentage of 16.7 and a dig. Freshman outside hitter Mekenzi Heckmann had 14 kills with a hitting percentage of 20 and four digs. Lily Heim had 10 kills with a hitting percentage of 60 and 10 digs, and 41 assists giving her a double-double against the Mean Green.

Senior setter Kendall Patterson had a kill with a hitting percentage of 20, two assists, 11 digs, and an ace. Senior libero Montana Watts had six assists, an ace and 33 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Kaylyn Winkler had two blocks, six kills, a dig, and an assist. Junior middle blocker Meryn Kennedy had seven kills, two blocks and two digs. Sophomore libero Bria’ Merchant had 17 digs and an assist.

This is the most likely the last game of the regular season unless there is a postseason tournament. This was the last game of senior outside hitter Jill Duffin and senior defensive specialist Olivia Petnicki.

Featured Image: Junior outside hitter Valerie Valerian spikes the ball against Western Kentucky University on Nov. 8, 2019. Image by Isabel Anes