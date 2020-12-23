North Texas Daily

Recap: Oklahoma State strong second half takes down North Texas

December 23
10:26 2020
North Texas women’s basketball (3-2, 0-0 Conference USA) wrapped up its final non-conference game against Oklahoma State (6-2, 2-0 Big 12) in an 82-68 loss.

Sophomore guard Quincy Noble extended her streak of five games with double-digit points scored against Oklahoma State with 16 points.

Tuesday’s matchup was the first game the North Texas women’s team played at home since the season-opening game against Tarleton State from an 87-71 victory. The Mean Green rode into the contest following a two-game winning streak against Louisiana Lafayette from Dec. 4 83-74 and a 74-56 win over UT Arlington from Dec. 19.

The North Texas offense jumped out to a 23-17 lead against Oklahoma State in the first quarter shooting 3-of-5 (60 percent) in 3-point field goal attempts.

Throughout the second quarter, the Cowgirls held North Texas to eight points, outscoring the Mean Green 21-8 and lead 38-31 at halftime. Oklahoma State senior forward Natasha Mack tallied 10 points and five rebounds in the second half, leading a team coalition of 16 points in the paint in the second quarter. Mack also finished the half with 18 total points and seven rebounds.

Trailing 46-35 midway through the third quarter, North Texas went on a 9-1 run from two layups by sophomore guard Jazion Jackson, a 3-pointer by junior guard Destiny Brooks and a jumper from Noble.

Oklahoma State in the fourth quarter took advantage of North Texas’ turnovers scoring nine points and shooting an overall 70.6 percent (12-of-17) in field goal percentage. The Cowgirls outscored the Mean Green 26-19 and escaped the Super Pit with a 14-point victory.

Boyd led North Texas in scoring with 20 points (her season-high) and assists with five. Jackson led North Texas in rebounding with six rebounds.

Mack completed the game on a double-double performance leading Oklahoma State with 30 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Cowgirl guard Lexy Keys led the team in assists with eight.

Up Next: North Texas will open conference play against UAB (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) on the road Jan. 1 and 2. The following conference matchup against UTSA (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Jan. 8 and 9 will be at home.

Featured Image: Junior guard Destiny Brooks shoots a field goal against Oklahoma State on Dec. 22, 2020. Image by Zach Del Bello

Tags
basketballDestiny BrooksJazion Jacksonmean green basketballN'Yah BoydQuincy Noblesportswomen's basketball
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

