North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Recap: Rice fries North Texas’ bowl game aspirations

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Recap: Rice fries North Texas’ bowl game aspirations

Recap: Rice fries North Texas’ bowl game aspirations
November 23
15:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
21st November, 2019 Edition

21st November, 2019 Edition

Upon arriving in Houston, North Texas (4-7, 3-4 Conference USA) entered the game with their bowl eligibility on the line against Rice (2-9, 2-5 Conference USA) who had won one game this season. This marks North Texas’ sixth away loss on the year, they’ll conclude their season next week against Alabama-Birmingham without winning a game on the road this season.

After falling into a steep hole in the first half the Mean Green were shut out by the Owls who established 20-0 lead going into the half. Head coach Seth Littrell expressed his sadness for the seniors and how they would not be able to conclude their season with a fourth consecutive bowl game.

“I am disappointed for this senior group,” Littrell said in a press release. “They’ve accomplished a lot and have done a lot of great things. There are guys in that locker room who are hurting, they’ve done a lot for this program.”

The Owls scored their pair of touchdowns with their ground game in the first half. They utilized their two senior running backs in Charlie Booker who scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and Aston Walter who scored his seventh on the year.

Despite the Mean Green getting shut out in the first half, they were able to return the favor and not allow the Owls to score in the second half. However, North Texas’ two touchdowns from senior quarterback Mason Fine (10-yard rush) and sophomore running back Tre Siggers (1-yard rush) wasn’t enough to muster a win against the one-win Owls.

Fine ended the game against the Owls throwing for 163 yards (17-for-32) and one interception. The game ended with senior wideout Michael Lawrence (42 yards receiving) and sophomore receiver Greg White (38 yards receiving) leading in catches with three apiece.

For the second time this season, junior linebacker Tyreke Davis surpassed 10 tackles after ending the game against the Owls with 12 tackles (six solos).

UP NEXT: The Mean Green has one week to prepare for their season finale at Apogee stadium against Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. The Blazers (8-3, 5-2) are currently tied for first place with Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi for first place in the west division in Conference USA.

Featured Image: Senior quarterback Mason Fine receives the snap at the Mean Green’s game against Texas-El Paso on Nov. 2, 2019. Image by Jordan Collard

Tags
Alabama Birminghamconference usafried riceGreg WhiteMason FineMichael LawrenceNorth Texas footballOwls footballriceTre siggers
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Matthew Suarez

Matthew Suarez

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
EDITORIAL: Denton needs its own anti-discrimination ordinancehttps://t.co/DE5HFrJKNB

- 27 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Netflix's playback feature does a disservice to its contentby @Viv_Berreondohttps://t.co/ixEbQMIwM6

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Men's basketball fall to Rhode Island in first game of Jamaica Classicby @joshpavegliohttps://t.co/WO0t9MFTuO

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UNT sophomore named on NPR's 'North Texas 20 under 20 list'by @ravencjor8https://t.co/5TXiuvPKzV

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: North Texas volleyball makes first round exit in Conference USA Tournamentby @Rachael765https://t.co/e5TqfK3xch

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.