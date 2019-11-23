Recap: Rice fries North Texas’ bowl game aspirations

Upon arriving in Houston, North Texas (4-7, 3-4 Conference USA) entered the game with their bowl eligibility on the line against Rice (2-9, 2-5 Conference USA) who had won one game this season. This marks North Texas’ sixth away loss on the year, they’ll conclude their season next week against Alabama-Birmingham without winning a game on the road this season.

After falling into a steep hole in the first half the Mean Green were shut out by the Owls who established 20-0 lead going into the half. Head coach Seth Littrell expressed his sadness for the seniors and how they would not be able to conclude their season with a fourth consecutive bowl game.

“I am disappointed for this senior group,” Littrell said in a press release. “They’ve accomplished a lot and have done a lot of great things. There are guys in that locker room who are hurting, they’ve done a lot for this program.”

The Owls scored their pair of touchdowns with their ground game in the first half. They utilized their two senior running backs in Charlie Booker who scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and Aston Walter who scored his seventh on the year.

Despite the Mean Green getting shut out in the first half, they were able to return the favor and not allow the Owls to score in the second half. However, North Texas’ two touchdowns from senior quarterback Mason Fine (10-yard rush) and sophomore running back Tre Siggers (1-yard rush) wasn’t enough to muster a win against the one-win Owls.

Fine ended the game against the Owls throwing for 163 yards (17-for-32) and one interception. The game ended with senior wideout Michael Lawrence (42 yards receiving) and sophomore receiver Greg White (38 yards receiving) leading in catches with three apiece.

For the second time this season, junior linebacker Tyreke Davis surpassed 10 tackles after ending the game against the Owls with 12 tackles (six solos).

UP NEXT: The Mean Green has one week to prepare for their season finale at Apogee stadium against Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. The Blazers (8-3, 5-2) are currently tied for first place with Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi for first place in the west division in Conference USA.

Featured Image: Senior quarterback Mason Fine receives the snap at the Mean Green’s game against Texas-El Paso on Nov. 2, 2019. Image by Jordan Collard